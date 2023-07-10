Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. recently completed the construction of a new residential tower in the resort-styled community of Primeworld District.

The official turnover of Primeworld District Tower P coincided with an appreciation night for brokers and agents, which featured a vibrant Copacabana-themed celebration organized by the developer. The event surpassed expectations as Primeworld initially planned for 350 guests but had to accommodate 500 due to the overwhelming support from partners and friends. Among the notable guests who attended the event were Primeworld Chairman Johnny Uy, Hamm-Asia Global Builders Corporation CEO Alex Tan, and Filipino Homes Founder Anthony Leuterio.

During the turnover celebration on July 1, Primeworld CEO Sherwin Uy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We wanted to showcase to everyone that from the perspectives that you saw in our marketing materials, we worked really hard to bring them to life.”

1 of 3

Tower P, the first tower of the Primeworld District residential community, boasts 10 floors and a total of 288 units. The units range from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, to three-bedroom layouts, with sizes varying from 22 sq.m. to 50 sq.m.

The completion of the tower was accompanied by the unveiling of the newly finished swimming pools, the Grand Lobby, and the Amenity Area, where the turnover celebration took place.

Additionally, guests were treated to a preview of the recently completed District Villas, 10 exclusive 2-storey villas with a floor area of 132 sqm each, elegantly finished and individually-equipped with private swimming pools and a car port per unit.

1 of 2

Residents of Tower P can indulge in a year-round vacation-like living experience at Primeworld District, with its resort-style amenities including a jacuzzi, lap pool, and leisure pool. The development also offers ample opportunities for residents to engage in outdoor activities and maintain an active lifestyle with a dedicated gym. Moreover, the tower provides stunning views of Mactan Island and Cebu City, enhancing the overall living experience.

“Primeworld District is our baby project. It’s not baby in size, as you can see, but it’s a project that we really nurtured. We really took the time to take care of it because it’s our flagship project,” Mr. Uy emphasized, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering excellence.

Launched in 2018, Primeworld District covers a 4.5-hectare expanse in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan, Cebu. This residential community comprises medium-rise buildings and two-storey villas, blending urban comfort with a tranquil ambience. Tower P’s topping-off ceremony took place in 2021, while Tower H’s topping-off ceremony was held the previous year.

The exceptional quality and affordability of Primeworld District have garnered recognition, as it was awarded the Best Affordable Condo Development (Metro Cebu) at the Property Guru Philippines Property Awards 2022.

Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc., which initially started as a pocket housing developer in 2010, underwent a rebranding in 2016 to focus on real estate development. Committed to constructing high-quality yet economically viable homes in prime locations, Primeworld has expanded its presence across the country. The company has launched projects in key areas such as Quezon City, Bulacan, Quirino, Butuan City, Cebu City, and South Cotabato. It was awarded Best Boutique Developer of the Year for Visayas and Mindanao at Lamudi’s The Outlook: Philippine Real Estate Awards 2022.

For more information about Primeworld District and its offerings, please visit their official website at www.primeworld.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.