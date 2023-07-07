Today’s digital entertainment fare offers a wide range of shows and series that cover relatable themes and topics, all vying for viewer attention. Amid such a selection at fans’ disposal, Puregold Channel’s Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, now 11 episodes in, stands out as a remarkable show, with an endearing story to tell and fine young lead stars upping the ante. Avid followers of the series cite ALSLNP’s superb quality as the reason why they patiently await each episode on Saturday nights.

Here are five ways Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile has kept its followers riveted, making it the digital series to watch for.

Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile boasts exceptional cinematography. This Puregold Channel series can rival mainstream television dramas. It employs stunning shots and carefully composed frames to highlight the events in the love story of its leads, Bryce (Wilbert Ross) and Yukii Takahashi (Angge).

The show puts attention to detail, especially in scenes that feature the virtual world, where Bryce and Angge first met and grew fond of each other. This has made the series visually engaging and immersive for netizens.

Another notable strength of Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile is its script, which showcases a narrative that comes across as authentic, and characters that are well-developed. The show features a compelling and relatable plot. From highlighting the kuwela friendship between Bryce, Genski (Kat Galang) and Ketch (Migs Almendras), to narrating the complicated but nurturing Filipino family dynamic through Bryce’s mom Bessie (Marissa Sanchez) and Angge’s brother Cyrus (TJ Valderrama), the series’ script feels natural. effectively conveying emotions and driving the story forward.

Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile bravely touches on significant contemporary issues. It tackles relevant themes such as modern dating, the highs and lows of relationships, the digital world, and sundry Filipino values, making it relatable to a wider audience.

The series stars versatile and talented actors. Aside from its cinematography and script, Puregold’s digital series has its cast to thank for its success, as they bring the characters to life with their powerful performances. Even the show’s love rivals Chili Anne (Moi Marcampo) and Jerry (Anjo Resurreccion) are well-loved by viewers because of how they play their roles. Yaya Aimee (Star Orjaliza) has also left her mark on fans through her laudable acting.

Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile is the full package. As netizens have observed, each aspect of the show—from the storyline, dialogue, and mesmerizing video shots—is carefully crafted. The show even has its own OST, and the first song, “Sasabihin Ko Na” was written and sung by the show’s lead, Wilbert Ross.

This impact is evident in the excitement that viewers express in their comments. For instance, @bocatar8598 says, “May dalawang araw ka na lang sabi ni Tulfo, inip na inip na talaga kami sa part 8. Idol, ilabas mo na, baka naman, para hindi na kita ipa-Tulfo.”

@user-eo8tb9rw6k comments on the show’s story, and the talent of its actors: “Ang cute ng story, nakakatawa at nakakaiyak. ‘Yung action at galaw ng mga bida? Totoong-totoo.”

@jannicolilegarte5278 seconds this and says, “Grabe, ang tagal [ng next episode]. Dapat gawin nang araw-araw, at pahabain ang kuwento. Hindi ko akalain na magaling umarte si Yukii, hahaha! My crushie.”

Meanwhile, @jakeluxero6569 says, “‘Di nakakasawa panoorin itong story nina Angge at Bryce, kahit ulit-ulitin mong panoorin, ‘di ka talaga magsasawa.”

Some fans declare that with Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile’s quality, it should be on television.

“Sana maipalabas na ‘to sa TV, ang ganda ng kwento,” shares @thelmamejia9417. @geraldevangelista348 also quips, “Another great episode! Dapat dito nilalagay na sa TV series talaga. Abangers here!”

Other viewers also share how the show evokes various emotions and relatable experiences.

@ricoyon307 remarks, “Nakaka-excite naman. ‘Yung kuya kong astigin pinakita ko lang sa kaniya mga naunang episode, parang no feelings lang, pero kahapon nahuli ko siya sa kuwarto pagbukas ko, nanonood nito. Ayun, nahuli ko na kilig na kilig. Hahahaha!”

@andreiportillo2870 expresses their gratitude for the show’s influence on his personal decision-making, “Salamat Puregold, I think I know what to say when the time comes na mag-confess na ako sa kaniya.”

Finally, @JunildaCanilang-yl9oh notes that the show makes her feel different emotions at the same time. “Yung tatawa ka tapos kikiligin tapos biglang malulungkot ka kasi parang nahuli na si Bryce na umamin kay Angge kasi kasama na niya si Jerry, huhuhu. Laban Bryce! ‘Wag kang magpapatalo sa ex ni Angge!”

In the upcoming episode, emotions remain high as we see Bryce struggle with his feelings for Angge while Jerry stays in the picture. Meanwhile, Angge is conflicted in the way she feels about a past love and a potential new and better love.

Will the two finally realize that they are made for each other, or will they let their indecision and fear hinder them from their happy-ever-after?

Join the fandom and witness the much-awaited digital series that is Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile. Tune in to Episode 12 on July 8, 7 p.m., on Puregold’s official YouTube Channel.

