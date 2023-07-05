vivo, a brand known for its trendy design, one-of-a-kind innovations, and devices that are of supreme quality yet are being sold at an affordable price, is once again conquering the market with its latest release of an entry-level smartphone, the vivo Y36.

Primarily positioned as a stylish, segment-leading smartphone device with superb performance for Gen Zs and young millennials, especially gamers, vivo Y36 is claimed to be one of the best in the Y Series lineup following the success of its predecessor, vivo Y35.

Debuted in Southeast Asian countries like China, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, the highly anticipated vivo Y36 is now set to arrive and conquer the Philippines on July 15, 2023.

With its ensured smooth and seamless performance that elevates users’ experience, many Filipino fans keep looking forward to this device. A lot of them are already excited about purchasing their very own unit of vivo Y36 just to see and have an actual feel of it.

Here are 4 things you can expect from vivo Y36:

Youthful design and vibrant color

vivo Y36 has a modern and fluid design that is really attractive to the eyes of people. It has a 6.64-inch Full HD+ notch display and a 94 Hz display, with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

It has a 2.5D curved design screen that gives users all the right angles and takes away all the rough edges that they may feel when navigating the phone.

It will be available in two colorways that are truly eye-catching, the Glitter Aqua and Meteor Black. The Glitter Aqua variant has a crystal glass design inspired by the golden ripple of a shimmering lake while the Meteor Black variant in Flourite AG glass was influenced by a stardust that fades into metal.

Winning features

vivo Y36 will be powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor which will give the phone faster and smoother performance, especially in games, streaming, audio, and photography.

Also, because it will have the Snapdragon 680 as its processor, the vivo Y36 will refuel faster and last longer as compared to other phone units.

In addition, vivo Y36 will have 8GB RAM and a Turbo Memory Booster, which will allow users to open 25 simultaneous applications at the same time.

For the ROM, it will have 256 internal storage with 1TB expandability that will give users enough space to store their most beloved photos, videos, and documents.

vivo Y36 has a 16MP selfie camera that is good enough to deliver stunning images of users. What’s more, it has a dual camera setup in the back with 50MP as its rear and 2MP as its depth sensor.

It provides users with quality images and videos that are clearer and more refined. Over and above that, vivo Y36 has an f/1.8 50MP main sensor that is capable of bringing mobile night photography to the next level.

vivo Y36 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. As per the test conducted by the vivo main headquarters in China, the phone can replenish up to 70% in just 34 minutes.

For gaming, vivo Y36 has a 240Hz Gaming Sampling Rate + 90Hz Refresh Rate. It means that the phone has more enhanced touch responsiveness and optimized gaming controls. Added features include the Multi-Turbo 5.5 and Funtouch OS 13 (based on Android 13).

4G or 5G

vivo will launch the industry-leading 4G variant nationwide, while the 5G variant will be available in postpaid plans of some major telecommunications services providers.

Affordable price

As part of the Y Series lineup, vivo Y36 will be sold in the Philippines at an affordable price. The vivo Y36 4G (8GB + 256GB) will be priced at Php 12,999.

Customers can purchase the phone from vivo Philippine’s official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide.

