Most of us crave the morning jolt from caffeinated drinks like coffee or tea. But, we ask you, is caffeine the only way to start your day with energy?

Short answer, no. B Vitamins can also help get your energy up by facilitating energy release from food5 without some of the drawbacks of caffeine. So, is one better than the other? Here’s a look at both.

Caffeine: Benefits and Risks

Caffeine is a stimulant that acts on the brain and nerves, boosting alertness and energy levels.1 The amount of time it takes for caffeine to take effect and remain in the body varies per person. It is usually absorbed within 45 minutes, can peak between 15 minutes to two hours, and may remain in the blood for five hours or more.2

Caffeine helps you feel more awake and energetic, but its overall effects on your health are complex and should only be consumed at recommended amounts and at optimal times.

Excessive caffeine intake may make you jittery or cause symptoms associated with anxiety (i.e., nervousness, and increased heart rate). Caffeine also affects hormones related to sleep and consuming it later in the day may make you restless and affect sleep quality.3

B Vitamins: Benefits and Risks4

There are eight B Vitamins that make up what we call, B-Complex:

thiamine (vitamin B1)

riboflavin (vitamin B2)

niacin (vitamin B3)

pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)

pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

biotin (vitamin B7)

folic acid (vitamin B9)

cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12)

They contribute to various body functions that help maintain good health, including helping release energy from carbohydrates, fat, and proteins in food and producing new red blood cells which transport oxygen and nutrients around the body.5