Most of us crave the morning jolt from caffeinated drinks like coffee or tea. But, we ask you, is caffeine the only way to start your day with energy?
Short answer, no. B Vitamins can also help get your energy up by facilitating energy release from food5 without some of the drawbacks of caffeine. So, is one better than the other? Here’s a look at both.
Caffeine: Benefits and Risks
Caffeine is a stimulant that acts on the brain and nerves, boosting alertness and energy levels.1 The amount of time it takes for caffeine to take effect and remain in the body varies per person. It is usually absorbed within 45 minutes, can peak between 15 minutes to two hours, and may remain in the blood for five hours or more.2
Caffeine helps you feel more awake and energetic, but its overall effects on your health are complex and should only be consumed at recommended amounts and at optimal times.
Excessive caffeine intake may make you jittery or cause symptoms associated with anxiety (i.e., nervousness, and increased heart rate). Caffeine also affects hormones related to sleep and consuming it later in the day may make you restless and affect sleep quality.3
B Vitamins: Benefits and Risks4
There are eight B Vitamins that make up what we call, B-Complex:
- thiamine (vitamin B1)
- riboflavin (vitamin B2)
- niacin (vitamin B3)
- pantothenic acid (vitamin B5)
- pyridoxine (vitamin B6)
- biotin (vitamin B7)
- folic acid (vitamin B9)
- cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12)
They contribute to various body functions that help maintain good health, including helping release energy from carbohydrates, fat, and proteins in food and producing new red blood cells which transport oxygen and nutrients around the body.5
You get B Vitamins from the food you eat. But getting enough nutrients may be difficult. When taken as directed alongside a healthy diet, vitamin B supplements to help meet the needed amount.
But what happens if you have more than the recommended amounts of B Vitamins? In cases of exceeding the recommended amount, your body has natural mechanisms to eliminate the excess safely. Any surplus of B Vitamins is passed through your urine.5
So, if you’re looking for a sustainable energy boost, perhaps it’s time to consider your B Vitamin intake. It may not give you an instant jolt, but it could be a healthy alternative to your usual cup of coffee.
Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) has a tailored energy-boosting formula that contains Vitamin B-Complex and Vitamin C, along with minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, and Zinc. All of which play an important role in energy metabolism and cognitive function.6
Give it a go! Multivitamins + Minerals (Berocca® Performance) is available nationwide in orange, mango-orange, and mixed berries flavors, with single-serving sachets as low as Php 23.50 SRP. Drop one effervescent tablet in a glass of water, let it dissolve, and drink to help up your physical energy and mental sharpness with proper diet and exercise.
If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.
