The 2023 International Tax Conference concluded with great success last June 15. Esteemed speakers and panelists shared their expertise and engaged in insightful discussions on economic and tax issues, tax policies and digitalization in the Philippines, and good governance and ease of doing business.

Notable speakers included Ralph van Doorn, senior economist of the World Bank Philippines; and Romeo Balanquit, assistant secretary of the Philippines’ Department of Budget and Management. They delivered speeches on addressing global and local economic and taxation challenges, highlighting the need for a resilient system in the Philippines.

Mr. van Doorn presented on the “Economic Outlook — Addressing High Inflation (Glance at the Philippines’ Economic Updates),” emphasizing the country’s outperformance compared to regional peers and the importance of ongoing reforms for sustained growth and development.

The conference featured industry leaders and experts such as Ragnar Gudmundsson from the International Monetary Fund, Aekapol Chongvilaivan from the Asian Development Bank, and Senator Win Gatchalian. They discussed the current tax landscape and explored ways to simplify compliance for businesses while fostering growth and sustainability.

Kirbee Tibayan from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime shared valuable insights on the implementation review of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). She highlighted the progress made by the Philippines in implementing anti-corruption measures and promoting transparency.

The conference also showcased the expertise of Philippine Tax Whiz Mon Abrea, who discussed the challenges of corruption and launched his book, Reimagining the World Without Corruption, which received positive reception from industry professionals.

Former Vice-President, Atty. Leni Robredo, delivered a powerful closing speech, reminding participants of the role taxation plays in the public good and encouraging them to be responsible citizens committed to building a better nation.

Overall, the 2023 International Tax Conference provided a platform for in-depth discussions, valuable insights, and knowledge exchange on pressing economic and tax issues. Participants left with a renewed commitment to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Philippines.

