In celebration of diversity and inclusivity, McDonald’s Philippines turns its Golden Arches into rainbow arches at its McKinley West store in Taguig. Working towards becoming a more inclusive and welcoming place, the QSR giant welcomes all customers and employees as they are.

A Colorful Day with McDonald’s

Over the weekend, McDonald’s Philippines sponsored Pride March 2023 at Quezon Memorial Circle and Circuit Makati. In both legs, McDonald’s hosted a fun booth, carrying its mission of bringing feel-good moments to everyone with exciting treats.

At the McDonald’s booth, Pride March attendees unleashed their competitive spirits in the Baka Matunaw staring contest. Positioned under a Rainbow McDonald’s arch, participants engaged in an intense staring challenge where the first person to blink loses and the winner receives limited edition McDonald’s Love Ko All pins. To add a kilig factor, after every 10 seconds, the participants were asked to move closer to each other, making the game even sweeter!

Becoming Everyone’s Happy Place

McDonald’s Philippines also takes pride in being an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to championing inclusivity and diversity at its core. Guided by this mission, the company has introduced internal efforts such as the use of gender-inclusive e-mail signatures for employees’ optional use and holding regular Pride Webinars about SOGIESC to promote gender inclusivity all year round.

In addition, earlier this month, the QSR giant took the internet by storm through its feel-good film featuring a female skater who circles McDonald’s Ride-Thru for a heart-fluttering reason that made many Filipinos feel kilig.

McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO, Kenneth S. Yang says, “We are staying true to our commitment to foster a feel-good, inclusive and welcoming environment for all our customers and employees. It is a continuous journey, and we recognize that there are more opportunities to make everyone feel accepted and celebrated, not just during a particular month, but every day of the year in every McDonald’s store.”

