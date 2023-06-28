The Department of Agriculture (DA) extends its full support to Livestock Philippines 2023 which will be held on July 5-7 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City. Relative to this, the DA and Informa Markets, the organizers behind the Livestock Show series in ASEAN and Taiwan, invited the media for a press conference on June 26 at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Updates on the livestock and poultry industries were the highlight of the conference, led by the Assistant Secretary for Operations Engineer Arnel de Mesa and Dr. Ruth Miclat-Sonaco, director of the National Livestock Program.

Joining the panel was Rungphech “Rose” Chitanuwat, Regional Portfolio Director – ASEAN of Informa Markets, who shared the show’s newest endeavors this year. The department heads of the Bureau of Animal Industry, National Meat Inspection, Philippine Carabao Center, National Dairy Authority of the Philippines, and the Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries were also present to show their support for the forthcoming Livestock Philippines event.

Now on its sixth edition, Livestock Philippines has become the main venue for state-of-the-art technologies, knowledge exchange, and innovative solutions for the livestock, aquaculture, and poultry industries. As the show coincides with the country’s celebration of nutrition month in July, Ms. Chitanuwat will emphasize the importance of food safety and security with the initiatives of the DA and its affiliated participating agencies.

In recognition of the valuable contribution of the local aquaculture sector to the country’s economy, Livestock Philippines 2023 will also hold the Aquaculture Philippines. Industry professionals and experts will lead various seminars, industry updates, and other important discussions on aquaculture on July 6.

To further underscore the health and well-being of consumers, the Batangas Egg Producers Cooperative (BEPCO) will have its Eggcellent Corner and Egg Forum wherein they invited the National Nutritional Council, SUN Business Network, and other poultry practitioners.

An agricultural cooperative registered under the Cooperative Development Authority, BEPCO is composed of egg farmers operating small to commercial-scale layer farms and is the leading group towards innovative egg products such as liquid eggs, pasteurized eggs, and many others. During the event, BEPCO will discuss the future of the industry through the Philippine Egg Roadmap as well as showcase new and healthy preparations of egg-based products.

Livestock Philippines will also recognize individuals for their exemplary work in their respective livestock, aquaculture, and poultry industries through Livestock Philippines Recognition 2023. This special accolade aims to uplift the farming community by paying tribute to their unwavering efforts to help improve the local agriculture industry.

A special business arrangement will also be conducted during the Match & Meet segment, where suppliers and buyers will directly meet and discuss trade opportunities. This segment will give the opportunity local and international stakeholders to specifically discuss the needed market information such as pricing, quotation, and many others, paving the way for building lifelong business partnerships.

Livestock Philippines is the international trade fair for innovative production and processing for poultry and livestock that brings together local and foreign exhibitors; as well as trade visitors including industry professionals, key stakeholders, owners; and integrators, farmers, feed millers, pre-mixers, meat processors, slaughterhouses, veterinarians, distributors, and retailers, among others.

As the country’s highly regarded international trade fair for feed, livestock, and aquaculture since 2011, the show is expected to gather guests from thirty different nations aside from the scores of local visitors coming across the Philippines.

Visit www.livestockphilippines.com for more information about the event.

