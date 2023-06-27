Last June 6, 2023, Maxwealth Infinity Holdings Corp. (“MIHC”), a Philippine holdings company, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement for the sale of LMG Corp.’s combined stake of 67% — as advised by its principal shareholders, Ann Marrieta L. Sytin, Robinson W. Siao, and Value Quest Securities, Corp., on behalf of Rommel L. Sytin, Eduardo H. Yap, and Brandon Derisk S. Sy — had decided to sell its shares to MIHC to pursue different business goals, which were not currently aligned with the objectives of the publicly listed company.

MIHC’s current investments include interests in various financial and information technology companies. In the coming years, MIHC intends to diversify its business portfolio and expand into the hospitality industry (i.e. leisure and resort businesses, as well as in hotels and restaurants) as well.

MIHC does not solicit, accept, or take investments/placements from the public, nor does it issue investment contracts.

“With the acquisition of LMG Corp., we are confident that MIHC’s next phase of growth and expansion is possible. By strategically aligning with these pivotal industries, we are committed to helping drive the local economy as well provide more employment opportunities for thousands of Filipinos,” shares MIHC Chairman Alfonso Huang.

