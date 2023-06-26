Premier real estate developer Federal Land Inc. is set to launch the fourth and final tower of its distinctly Japanese project, The Seasons Residences.

This may be the last chance to own a piece of Japan in Bonifacio Global City. This is especially noteworthy given the fast take-up of the first three towers of The Seasons Residences, namely, Haru, Natsu, and Aki.

“Aside from Japan’s trailblazing technologies, world-famous cuisine, and its four seasons, Filipinos are drawn to Japanese architecture for its functionality and elegance that lies in its simplicity. The Seasons Residences, the country’s first Japanese-inspired residential project, is a case in point,” said Federal Land Sales Group Head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion.

Distinctly Japanese

The Seasons Residences is a mixed-use development by Federal Land in collaboration with its partners Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. It integrates the Japanese tradition of innovation and excellence with Filipino hospitality and sense of community.

Its fourth tower, Fuyu, will feature innovative spaces and curated amenities reminiscent of Japan’s winters. Each unit reflects the distinct Japanese lifestyle from the design efficiency of its unique storage systems, below-floor drainage system for easier pipe maintenance and repairs, to the damping technology that can withstand earthquakes and typhoons experienced by both the Philippines and Japan.

At the podium of The Seasons Residences is the country’s first MITSUKOSHI. The four-storey MITSUKOSHI BGC brings to the country premium commercial spaces that feature a mix of local and global brands, as well as highlight the Japanese way of polite service known as Omotenashi.

The Seasons Residences is nestled within Grand Central Park, Federal Land’s master planned community in BGC. The development is in close proximity to the five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila, lifestyle shopping centers, a hospital, international schools, and transportation infrastructure such as the new BGC-Ortigas Center Road Link, and the upcoming SkyTrain, BGC-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System, and Metro Manila Subway System.

Own a piece of Japan at the heart of BGC. To know more about the Fuyu Tower, visit The Seasons Residences website or email invest@federalland.ph to schedule a private viewing in the showroom located at 7th Avenue corner 34th Street, Grand Central Park, BGC.

