Taiwan Tourism Bureau will bring the thrills of Taiwan to the SMX Convention Center in Clark.

Guests will be welcomed by Peiyung Hsu from the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines and Abe Chou, director of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. The highlight of the event is a performance by the spectacular Eye Catching Circus. Backed up with over a decade of masterful stuntwork the group is committed to promote to contemporary Taiwanese circus art. The audience will be treated to entertaining water stars, human pyramid, brick piling, juggling balls, flag dancing, and many more.

The exciting event in Clark is a prelude to the grand Taiwan pavilion at the 10th Philippines TME (Travel Madness Expo) from June 30 to July 2 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

A special gathering for Tourism officials and guests, visitors will enjoy authentic Taiwanese snacks, lots of Bubble Milk Tea, an exciting circus performance, and fun activities that showcase Taiwan’s unique culture.

The pavilion promises to be a real treat. Designed like the globally popular milk tea, local visitors will experience famous sites like Rainbow Zebra Crossing in Ximending, Taipei 101’s night view and Yehliu’s Queen’s Head. Travel experts The Poor Traveler and Filipino influencer Hazel Quing, who have over a million followers in social media, will share interesting stories about their memorable Taiwan experience. Be sure to drop by the expo on July 1 and 2 if you wish to meet the influencers in person.

The good news is that Filipino visitors enjoy visa-free entry to Taiwan and a free one-way airport MRT ticket. They can also join the ongoing promo of the Taiwan Tourism Board, and win prepaid e-tickets or hotel vouchers for their trip.

Log on to the event website within seven days before your flight to Taiwan. Proceed to the event area at the airport arrival hall and present the QR Code for the lucky draw. You can win as much as NT$5000 worth of prepaid e-tickets and hotel vouchers.

Group travelers with at least four members and who are staying in Taiwan for at least three days and two nights can also enjoy incentives from NT$5,000-NT$50,000. Visit https://theme.taiwan.net.tw/luckyland/en.html for details.

To learn more about Taiwan Tourism Workshop and Accelerated and Expanded Inbound Tourism Promotion Program, you may visit and follow their official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/tbrockl and their official website, https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.