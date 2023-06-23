Picture this: you’re in a daze, recalling every stolen glance and shared laugh with your special friend, sensing something else there — something akin to brewing romance. It’s a classic conundrum that may leave you feeling both edgy and thrilled — and it’s something that Angge (Yukii Takahashi) and Bryce (Wilbert Ross), lead characters of Puregold Channel’s Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile (ALSLNP), know only too well.

Would you risk it all and bare your feelings, potentially transforming the entire dynamic of your relationship? Would it be worth putting your precious friendship at risk?

As Angge and Bryce grapple with the overwhelming urge to declare their feelings, cast members of the hit series Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile ponder on how a leap of faith can lead to true love — or the loss of a cherished friend.

Migs Almendras, who plays Ketch in the digital series, says, “I would not confess, because I value the friendship much more than the idea of being in a relationship with that person.”

TJ Valderrama, who stars as Cyrus, learned his own lessons the hard way. “I tried to bare my feelings for the person I liked, but it ended up jeopardizing our friendship. Things turned awkward between us and soon, we weren’t as close as we used to be. These days, when it looks like I’m getting feelings for a friend, I shrug it off or distance myself a little.”

Courage can also be a factor, as Anjo Resurreccion, who plays Jerry, puts it, “Being the torpe that I am, I wouldn’t confess my feelings to anyone. I don’t like going through the pain of rejection.”

On the other hand, other characters of Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile feel that ‘fessing up is the way to go.

Kat Galang, Genski in the series, shares, “There is nothing wrong in expressing how you really feel, especially if it’s something special. I want to be honest to my friend whom I have special feelings for, and I won’t expect anything in return. Plus points kung gusto ka din niya. If not, eh ‘di back to friendship!”

Lead actor Yukii Takahashi, Angge in the series, believes that we should be honest with our feelings. “I would let the other person know how I truly feel, and see if something good comes out of it.”

Wilbert Ross, who plays Ang Lalaki star Bryce, says there are people who are okay with being friends, and are reluctant to ruin the friendship especially when feelings aren’t mutual. “I think we will be able to sense, even just a little, if our friend has feelings for us too. If this is the case, then why not confess? Maybe it will become something more!”

While they have differing views on the issue, everyone agrees that friendship makes for a strong basis for a lasting relationship.

Moi Marcampo, who stars as Chili Anne, says, “Every relationship goes through friendship. It’s better that you know each other well before deciding to be together romantically.”

To this, Star Orjaliza or Yaya Aimee in ALSLNP agrees. “You need a foundation. You need to get to know each other before you enter the next level.”

More cast members talk about friendship being the foundation to a romantic relationship, like TJ and Kat.

“Friendship is very important in a relationship. Things become a little easier. Relationships require a lot of work, but if you’re experiencing life and relationships with your lover who is also your friend, it becomes more beautiful,” says TJ.

“There is a certain respect that both parties have established as friends, which, for me, is stronger than love,” Anjo affirms.

Kat adds, “At the end of the day, the partnership feels more genuine because you know each other on a deeper level than romance.”

Marissa Sanchez, who plays Bryce’s mom Bessie, takes it to an even higher level and mentions marriage. “A friendship knows no boundaries, while being in a relationship can be circumscribed. That’s why the advice I always give to young people is: marry a friend.”

Yukii affirms this. “If you are dating to marry, your partner should be your best friend, because friendship is the core of any healthy relationship.”

Of course, Wilbert has the same perspective. “The best partner is your best friend, someone who will always be there for you, and someone who can rely on you, for better or for worse.”

In recent episodes of the digital series, Bryce and Angge have crossed the virtual barrier and become real-life friends. While inclined to keep the status, both characters are finding their growing feelings difficult to deny.

Will Angge and Bryce lay their hearts on the line, finally leading to a romantic relationship? Or will factors such as old loves and family affairs get in the way of their love story?

Catch the newest episode of Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile on June 24, 7 p.m., in the official Puregold YouTube Channel.

Do you want FREE entertainment? Subscribe now to Puregold Channel on YouTube. For more updates, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and Twitter, and @puregoldph on TikTok.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.