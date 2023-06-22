By Chartered Discipline Events

The rapid development of digital technologies has revolutionized almost every aspect of modern life, enhancing global competition, trade, public services, and communication. Recognizing the need to address the transformative effects of digitalization, the Chartered Discipline Management Consultancy has partnered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and industry leaders like Alibaba Cloud, GCash, and Canon Marketing Philippines, Inc. to organize a groundbreaking event called “Transforming Government through Digitalization and Human-Centered Technology Initiatives: Philippine Digital Innovation 2023.” This event is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2023, at the City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines.

Let’s take a closer look at the esteemed partners collaborating in this event:

1. Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and GCash: These industry powerhouses will be sharing their visions and innovations at the event as VIP Gold partners. With their expertise in their respective industries, they are sure to surpass expectations and inspire delegates.

2. Canon Marketing Philippines, Inc.: As the sole Strategy Silver partner, Canon will present their cutting-edge technology and services, enabling industry leaders and their companies to enhance their strategies and streamline processes within their organizations. Canon’s participation adds an exciting dimension to the event.

3. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT): These government bodies have been actively supporting initiatives like the Philippine Digital Innovation 2023, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a digital-first community in the country. We are honored to have Commissioner Kelvin Lester Lee and Secretary John Ivan Uy representing the SEC and DICT, respectively, as valued partners in this endeavor.

In addition to these key partners, the event will feature start-up partners and consultancies showcasing their innovative products and services. Among them are:

FinScore: An alternative credit scoring platform

Carbnb: A booking app that allows travelers to rent cars in their area

Dingdong Powered by RiderKo: Delivering professional and secure service made easy

RiderKo: Delivering professional and secure service made easy Hungry Workhorse, PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc., and Bonales PR Associates: Consultancies offering strategic insights and support

The success of the Philippine Digital Innovation 2023 would not be possible without the valuable contribution of our media partners, who play a vital role in promoting and covering the event. We are proud to have the following media partners on board:

BusinessWorld: The country’s most trusted business newspaper

The Manila Times: A leading newspaper both offline and online

Infocom: A research and management consulting company

To learn more about this upcoming event and secure your registration, please visit the official website at https://chartereddiscipline.com/agenda/philippine-digital-innovation-2023/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.