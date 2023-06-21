In recognition of the efforts that impact the lives of Filipinos, SM Supermalls was awarded major awards from respected recognition platforms, including the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), the Asia Pacific Tambuli, the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA)’s Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR), The Drum Awards for Marketing, and The Philippines’ Leadership Congress & Awards.

International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) MAXI Awards

SM Supermalls received a Silver Award from the shopping center’s most respected organization, the ICSC, at the globally-attended ICSC MAXI Awards 2023 for its multi-mall COVID-19 vaccination efforts under the Marketing Excellence Community category. The award was conferred at the Wynn Las Vegas, Nevada last May 21.

This is not the first time the company received recognition from the prestigious international group. SM is a three-time Albert Sussman International Community Support awardee and has also earned two Gold and one Silver awards since 2011.

ICSC is an association of the global shopping-center industry, with over 70,000 members from more than 100 countries worldwide. Through the ICSC Global Awards, the organization promotes professional excellence in the shopping center industry, including the MAXI Awards which recognizes innovative events, programs, and technology that add value to the marketplaces industry.

Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards

The PRA recognized SM Supermalls at the OFR Awards “Tibay Gabi ng Pagpupugay” held at Okada Manila last June 8.

The special award given to SM Supermalls is a testament to its exceptional dedication and efforts in providing a safe and conducive environment for its retailers.

During the COVID-19 crisis, SM made sure that its tenant partners would continue operating and serving their customers amidst the unprecedented circumstances through rental relief, retraining, and employee testing and vaccination as a first step towards normalcy.

The OFR Awards is the Oscars of the Philippine retail industry. The awards sets the standard for excellence in the industry by recognizing retailers who have excelled in areas such as pandemic resiliency, sustainability, and innovation.

Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards

Two major awards were presented to SM Supermalls at the 2023 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards Night at the Grand Hyatt Manila last June 6.

A bronze Tambuli award for its multi-mall COVID-19 vaccination efforts under the Corporate Purpose category, specifically Corporate Leadership and Culture was awarded to SM. This program paved the way for inoculating over 10 million Filipinos and made SM the government’s largest private sector partner for its national vaccination program.

Also under the Corporate Purpose Category, specifically Care for the Environment, the SM Green Movement bagged a bronze Tambuli award for its sustainability efforts. This program’s initiatives anchor on energy efficiency, water resource management, air quality, and solid waste management.

The Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards is organized annually by the School of Communication of the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P). Tambuli recognizes the effectiveness of sustainability and corporate purpose initiatives, and brand purpose campaigns of businesses that address world problems for the common good of humanity.

The Philippines’ Leadership Congress & Awards

The Philippines’ Leadership Congress & Awards 2023 awarded SM Supermalls as one of the Best Employer Brands in the country at the 18th Employer Branding Awards. SM Supermalls Vice President for Human Resources Cheryll Agsaoay was also recognized as among the Top Most HR Leaders in the country. The awarding was held last June 7 at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.

SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia’s biggest developers and the operator of 83 malls in the Philippines, and eight malls in China. SM Supermalls provides family fun experiences and has also become an engine for the country’s economic growth. Over 300,000 jobs are generated across all malls from tenants and outsourcing partners. SM Supermalls also has more than 6,500 regular employees nationwide.

The Philippines’ Leadership Congress & Awards 2023 honors the top industry professionals and companies who have made exceptional efforts in human resources, finance, marketing, digital, branding, information technology, and corporate social responsibility.

The Drum Awards for Marketing

The latest virtual entertainment area of SM Supermalls, the AweSM SuperKids Zone, secured a win at The Drum Awards for Marketing Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2023 – Retail category for its “Metaverse Experience through Roblox”. The distinction was announced last May 30.

The number one mall chain in the Philippines joined the metaverse via the AweSM SuperKids Zone at Roblox, the first-ever Roblox malling world in the country.

It offers an exciting digital world where Gen Alpha audiences can discover a simulation of an SM mall and experience numerous fun activities, such as swimming in the AweSM Super Pool, driving around in AweSM Bumper Cars, riding the AweSM Ferris Wheel, and engaging in an obstacle course called the AweSM Rainbow Obby.

The AweSM SuperKids Zone at Roblox proved to be a success. Within just two months, it garnered 100,000 visits, leading to an average of 20 hours of total playtime per month.

The Drum Awards for Marketing is part of The Drum Awards, a global awards program that rewards the most effective marketing campaigns, the best companies, and the best people in the marketing and advertising industry.

Multiple accolades from respected recognition platforms

“The accolades from the ICSC, Tambuli, OFR, The Drum Awards, and The Philippines’ Leadership Congress & Awards uphold our longstanding commitment to helping the lives of our communities. Through our purpose-driven and extensive health, digital, business continuity, and green sustainability programs, we can continue to guarantee a safe, enjoyable, and accessible malling experience for everyone,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

