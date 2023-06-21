Following the grand launch of GCash Insider last year, the Philippines’ no.1 finance super app has kicked off its second insights and solutions event this June, giving business partners exclusive access on how they can better scale up their businesses.

GCash Insider, under the fintech company’s Partner Solutions program, was recently themed “Passion Forward” as it discussed how customer insights can be utilized and how GCash’s line-up of digital solutions can help businesses address the evolving market demands.

During the fireside chat, industry leaders and partners sat down to share their experiences, namely AirAsia head of travel Rowena Rivera, Mineski Global (MGames) business development manager Franco Pantangco, and GCash head of new businesses Winsley Bangit, with GCash chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad as the session’s moderator.

In a fast-paced world, businesses seek better ways to connect with their customers by understanding consumer preference and purchases that define the ever-changing trends. This is the same strategy that AirAsia used to effectively address their consumers’ demands to develop a one-stop-shop platform, particularly for their travel needs, Rivera emphasized that with AirAsia’s partnership with GCash, they were able to average 5% in ad click rates which is above industry standard.

Pantangco, on the other hand, said that MGames was able to reach both new and repeat users by maximizing GCash’s in-app ad products ranging from targeted media channels, to direct broadcast campaigns and blasts for a more targeted approach – creating a holistic experience for their customers and solidifying its growing fanbase with a 7x increase in GLife users.

These changes in consumer behaviour are the key factors in determining the proper solution to each marketing need, which is why GCash found the need to develop simpler yet more effective product suites, backed by data and insights, that can ensure businesses will hit their targets.

“When it comes to business, one thing is clear – if the customer sees your platform is so much easier, they will keep coming back. The key is to never underestimate Filipino consumers when it comes to their unique ability in adapting to industry trends and changes, especially in the new normal,” said Trinidad.

GCash head of new business Winsley Bangit emphasized that engaging in relevant discussions on how to implement smart and efficient solutions to connect to customers is crucial in taking a business to the next level.

“I’ve seen the growth and development of the passions and behaviors of our users and as we are working with our partners, it is clear that their customers are also changing. It’s for us brands and business leaders to show the way and give them that access and opportunities,” Bangit explained.

Bangit also shared his excitement towards a new product that utilizes artificial intelligences or AI capabilities, he said, “We’re currently polishing right now an AI-powered assistance and usage regulating system, it’s very new and what it does is, it is able to provide our customers and partners with machine learning capabilities or AI-learning capabilities which we are progressively working on. In fact, it is already being used within GCash and hopefully soon, we can share this capability to our partners.”

Through the GCash Insider event, businesses were presented with relevant and exclusive consumer insights leveraged on the transactions of the mobile wallet’s millions of users. This also includes exclusive access to proprietary quantitative data on consumer transactions on the app relating to travel, leisure, entertainment, gaming, services, and insurance.

Businesses also had the chance to connect and learn from case studies from GCash’s partner brands during the event, to help them become more efficient, increase sales, and achieve scale. Moreover, the event also gave brands an opportunity to learn more about the various features of GCash’s Partner Solutions program – allowing them to target the right audience using relevant digital tools through advertising, trade, scoring, and sustainability solutions promo. The program also highlighted security and anti-fraud controls in place to ensure campaign quality, and data-rich performance reports with deep user insights.

To learn more about the Partner Solutions Program, visit http://bit.ly/gcashpartnersolutions or email partnermarketing@gcash.com for inquiries.

