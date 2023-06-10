Hann Philippines, Inc. (HPI) is transforming the high-end integrated lifestyle resort industry in the Philippines with its Hann Resorts brand. The company has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing developers in the country’s hospitality and gaming sectors, just a year after the successful launch of its flagship property, the Hann Casino Resort.

Located in the heart of Clark Freeport Zone, Hann Casino Resort features a grand casino with 147 state-of-the-art gaming tables and 868 slot machines. It offers over 700 luxurious hotel rooms, including the first five-star hotel in Central Luzon, the Clark Marriott, and the first Swissotel in the Philippines.

Moreover, the resort features 18 restaurants, bars, and cafes offering a diverse range of local and international cuisines. Among them, 10 establishments have earned a prominent spot on TripAdvisor’s prestigious list of top restaurants, solidifying its reputation as the culinary capital of Clark. Soon, the resort is set to introduce a retail hub showcasing a thoughtfully curated assortment of leading global brands, specialty restaurants, bars and cafes.

Today, Hann Casino Resort stands as an iconic symbol of unrivaled hospitality and gaming excellence in the heart of Clark, serving as a key revenue driver for the economic zone. The impressive P25.5 Billion property has also become the employer of choice for individuals seeking employment opportunities within the region, currently providing job opportunities to about 3,000 employees. Its commitment to providing top-quality services and experiences has earned it a reputation as a sought-after employer, attracting skilled and talented individuals to join its ranks.

Recently, Hann Philippines received recognition for its outstanding performance at the prestigious Clark Awards event organized by the Clark Development Corporation (CDC).



Hann Philippines has received excellence awards in three categories, namely: Top Investor, Top Income Generator, and Top Employment Performance, further solidifying its position as a leading hospitality and leisure developer in the Philippines. Moreover, one of HPI hotels, Clark Marriott was also honored by CDC with the CSR Award, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices.

Recently, Swissotel Clark was awarded by Accor International as the Top Performing Hotel in the Asia Pacific in 2022, with 1,388 recruitments or 49% of the overall hotel sales in the Philippines.

Behind the success and accolades of HPI and its brands is its bold visionary chairman and CEO, South Korean businessman Dae Sik Han. Known to be one of the earliest movers in Clark, Mr. Han saw the potential of the former airbase to rise as an international leisure and business destination in 2006. Thus, opening Widus Hotel in 2008 and eventually expanding it with a casino. He continued to grow and transform the business into a fully-integrated resort that it is known today.

Mr. Han was honored with the prestigious Outstanding Leader Award at the 2023 ASEAN Gaming Awards, presented by Asia Gaming Brief, a renowned global news and intelligence organization. Furthermore, he was recognized as the Executive of the Year at the recently concluded Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2023, a highly respected award ceremony hosted by Gambling Insider, a trusted B2B gaming publication.

The event is powered by leading B2B-gaming publication Gambling Insider and the voting process is independently adjudicated by KPMG in the Crown Dependencies.

These awards are testaments of Mr. Han’s determination and unwavering commitment to realizing his vision for Clark despite the Covid pandemic. In 2021 he launched “Hann Casino Resort”.

Mr. Han and the company have just begun. An unstoppable momentum is the driving force to more ambitious projects from Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga to New Clark City, Tarlac! A new global gaming and leisure destination called Hann Reserve, the biggest ultra-luxe integrated golf resort in the country. It is a quick 10-minute drive from the newly developed Clark International Airport and a convenient two-hour drive from Manila, the highly-acclaimed 450-hectare Hann Reserve development will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Nicklaus Design, KJ Choi, and Sir Nick Faldo, along with the only PGA-affiliated player development facilities in the country.

These are complemented by sought-after international luxury hotel brands Banyan Tree and Angsana Resort, Sofitel and Emblems by Accor, and The Luxury Collection and Westin by Marriott International, as well as a mixed-use commercial. Upon completion, Hann Reserve is envisioned as a model for sustainability and eco-tourism that celebrates the local environment, culture, heritage and community.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

