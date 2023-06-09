GCash users can now opt for a hassle-free, cashless payment method on their next Euro trip as the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet is now accepted in Europe’s top travel destinations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

This cross-border payment service is part of the e-wallet’s strengthened collaboration and partnership with Alipay+ to offer a seamless and secure payment experience, as well as real-time foreign exchange (forex) with no service fee, allowing customers to a hassle-free and rewarding travel experience abroad.

Among the key merchants and stores that can accept GCash via Alipay+ are Harrods, Liberty London, and Harvey Nichols in the UK; Printemps in France; Müller and dm-drogerie markt in Germany; as well as itTaxi, and IVS Group, the leader in the vending machines market, in Italy.

“In line with our fervent commitment to make our customers’ everyday lives better and more convenient, we want to make sure that they can maximize their GCash account not only locally but wherever they are across the world. We look forward to expanding to other markets abroad soon and to partner with even more merchants in 2023,” GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.

When paying for your purchases at these destinations, be sure to look for the Alipay+ logo at the checkout. Open your GCash app and select the QR or PayQR button at the bottom of the screen. Scan the merchant’s QR code, or tap “Pay Abroad with Alipay+” to have the merchant scan your generated QR. Then check the amount, and click Pay to see the receipt.

So no need to bring cash or exchange currency for shopping abroad. Just choose the GCash Scan-to-Pay option for your purchases for a smooth and seamless travel experience – all in just a few taps on your phone via the GCash app! For more information, visit https://help.gcash.com/ and click the “How to Pay QR Internationally” topic.

GCash is continuously expanding its international payment touchpoints in partnership with Alipay+. Aside from the European destinations, the Philippine e-wallet can be used to pay in select merchants across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Qatar.

It’s also making its services available to more Filipinos worldwide as the GCash app can now be used with international numbers in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Italy, and Australia.

