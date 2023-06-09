Okada Manila, Asia’s largest integrated resort, announces the launch of its newest hotel package, “Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay.” This offer presents an opportunity for guests to celebrate their most special moments in a luxurious and breathtaking setting.

The new package features an exquisite experience that offers guests a choice of luxurious and capacious accommodations: the Manila Bay Suite, Tower Villa, Sky Villa, Villa Bohol, or Villa Boracay. Each of these options boasts of spectacular views and world-class amenities, ensuring to indulge guests.

In addition to the lavish accommodations, guests can enjoy an in-room family platter good for 10 to 30 people. With a choice between a Filipino and an Asian-themed menu, guests can delight in a curated sumptuous feast featuring a variety of culinary delights.

Whether it’s a milestone birthday, a wedding anniversary, or a long-awaited family reunion, this extraordinary experience offers the perfect setting for any occasion. Guests can bask in the stunning beauty of the sunset, as well as revel in the colors of one of Southeast Asia’s largest multi-colored dancing water fountains while enjoying a luxurious and unforgettable stay.

There are also various activities and attractions at Okada Manila to complete a guest’s total property experience. The resort features a world-class spa, The Retreat Spa; a magnificent glass-domed indoor beach club, Cove Manila; and a variety of signature restaurants that offer a world of flavors; a shopping haven, the Retail Boulevard; and an expansive casino gaming floor.

Overall, the “Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay” package at Okada Manila is an excellent opportunity for guests to celebrate life’s unforgettable moments in a majestic setting. With the stunning views, well-appointed accommodations, and excellent facilities and services, guests will surely have an extraordinary experience at Okada Manila.

This bespoke package is available for booking through January 28, 2024, with stay dates until January 31, 2024. As an added perk, Reward Circle members and new signups are entitled to earn points upon presenting their membership card at any point of booking or check-in.

For inquiries and reservations, send an email to roomreservations@okadamanila.com or call +632 8888 0777.

