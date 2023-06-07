In a market where consumers are in search of content that will be worth their click, tap, or press of a button, the timeless tool called storytelling remains the technique brands can use and refine to connect with their audience and retain them in the long run.

The United Print and Multimedia Group (UPMG), the premier association of major publication companies in the country, tapped into the minds of creative thinkers and marketers from top brands and media agencies to discuss “How Creativity and Branded Content are Reshaping Brand Strategies” in the organization’s General Membership Meeting held last May 31 at the Eastwood Richmonde Hotel in Quezon City.

