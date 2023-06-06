The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) will hold its Q2 General Membership Meeting (GMM) on June 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Camp John Hay, Baguio City. This GMM will cover advancements in technology as well as initiatives in partnership with the government and academe that will support the Philippine semiconductor and electronics industries’ recovery and growth. Among the notable industry and government leaders that will present are Benguet Province’s Governor Melchor Diclas; Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong; SEIPI’s Association of Purchasing Managers (ASPM) Chairman and Director of Supply Chain Management, Gruppo EMS, Danny Javid; Vice-President and Head of Product Management for Cloud Tech Services of ePLDT, Inc. Jerameel Azurin; Site Quality Manager of Moog Controls Corp. Engr. Reynaldo Balanon; Dean of the University of Baguio’s School of Information Technology Engr. Elisabeth Calub, SEIPI Chairman and Chairman & CEO, Gruppo EMS, Perry Ferrer; and SEIPI President Dan Lachica. This GMM will likewise feature one of SEIPI’s Annual Business Partners, PLDT Enterprise.

In 2022, the Philippine semiconductor and electronics industry accounted for US$49.09 billion, a 6.88% annual growth from 2021. It was 62.27% of the US$78.84 billion in total Philippine commodity exports. Month-on-month electronics exports rose by 27.35% in March 2023 to US$3.83 billion, or 58.72% of the US$6.53 billion total Philippine exports, enabling the industry to retain its position as the country’s top commodity exporter and a significant contributor to the economic recovery.

SEIPI’s unwavering support for its member companies and the industry in addressing their concerns by working with various government agencies has yielded positive results. These include allowing PEZA-registered companies to continue alternative work arrangements, establishing a technical working group to streamline the Certificate of Authority to Transport (CA-TT) application process during the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections’ controlled chemicals ban, enacting VAT zero-rating for goods and services directly and exclusively used in registered projects, implementing the Electronic Zone Transfer (EZTS) System for inter-zone transport of goods, and limiting surety bonds to seven days as part of the EZTS implementation in Cavite. Despite the challenges, SEIPI remains steadfast and actively works towards the reconsideration of the PEZA Travel Pass requirement, BOC’s ETRACC System, parameters for ‘red-tagging’ shipments, and unauthorized overtime charges for exporters. SEIPI has made significant strides forward through the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the Export Development Council, and the Anti- Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

The organization continuously implements projects under its roadmap called the Product and Technology Holistic Strategy (PATHS) in order to move the local industry up the global value chain. Some of these are being led by SEIPI’s Technical Working Groups (TWGs).

The initiatives this year of the Parts Localization TWG, will concentrate on packing materials and chemicals. Packing materials have a long qualification period, while chemicals were difficult to bring in due to the pandemic and national elections. The initial packing material strategy may include, but is not limited to, completing the conversion of low-hanging fruits. The initial strategy for chemicals may include, but is not limited to, routing surveys on chemicals to prioritize and identify the specification requirements of each member for technical discussion. The TWG intends to evaluate and compare suppliers’ performance and quality against industry standards or best practices, and develop a roadmap for other items. It likewise plans to organize collaborative events with business chambers and key government agencies to promote local companies through trade fairs in order to achieve its main goal of helping the industry decrease its dependence on imports and form new linkages with local suppliers.

The Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) TWG continues to guide the SEIPI members on Industry 4.0 implementation through its initiatives, webinars, and collaboration with the government, academe, and private partners. It organized two events during the first half of the year that provided members with ideas and best practices on a more comprehensive, interconnected, and holistic approach to manufacturing.

The Power TWG consists of experts from different companies to resolve power and energy issues, and related industry concerns. This year, the TWG will focus on the stability of supply and demand, power quality, clarity on the roadmap of resources, reasonable electricity power costs, and policy updates. It will support the industry in addressing the increasing power costs here in the Philippines, which will enhance the country’s competitiveness and make it a more attractive investment destination.

SEIPI undertakes various initiatives with its partners to equip the industry’s over 3 million direct and indirect workers with the necessary skills and knowledge, and develop future industry-ready talents. Its Sector Skills Council (SSC), a project in partnership with the Philippine Business for Education and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, will continue addressing the mismatch of jobs available and skills required in the industry. These will include recommending and implementing curricula improvements in collaboration with CHEd, and preparing Training Regulations (TRs) or micro-credentials with TESDA to upskill the industry workers. SEIPI is collaborating with the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development (AMDev) program, a USAID-Unilab Foundation project to develop a skilled and flexible workforce that adapts to the requirements of the IR 4.0 environment. Its Affiliates Networking Committee, which consists of leaders of the public and private universities and colleges, as well as its VisMin and North Luzon Chapters, are implementing industry-academe projects such as OJT and internship partnerships, research collaborations, technical and soft skills trainings for faculty members and students, and information-sharing events for the academe members.

SEIPI will hold the country’s premier electronics event, the 18th Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE), on Oct. 25 to 27, 2023, at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila. It features both local and international exhibitors, themed plenary sessions, breakout sessions, and a technical symposium, which makes PSECE the most anticipated annual event of the organization.

To know more about SEIPI’s projects and events, please visit www.seipi.org.ph.

