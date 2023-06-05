Information Security Officers Group (ISOG), the leading professional information security organization in the Philippines, commenced its annual I AM SECURE cybersecurity campaign with the first ISOG Shootfest held on May 18, 2023 at the Philippine Marine Corps Firing range.
With the theme “Strengthening the Shield: Continuing Digital Transformation,” the ISOG Shootfest drew hundreds of partners and stakeholders from more than 80 companies in the Philippines. The event fostered camaraderie among the country’s top-ranked Information Security professionals from various industries including banking and finance, technology, cybersecurity, and the public sector.
“The launch of the ISOG Shootfest is another milestone for our organization. The event speaks of our direction for the year, which is to strengthen our defenses. It also symbolizes the shared mission of ISOG and the Philippine Marine Corps, which is to safeguard the country and our fellowmen. As PMC protects the nation at sea, land, and air, ISOG protects the country’s digital landscape,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino.
ISOG’s partner institutions for the ISOG Shootfest were the National Privacy Commission, Department of Information and Communications Technology, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, IT Interaction Philippines, Rootcon, ISACA Manila Chapter, and TG Group. The event was sponsored by Titanium Sponsors: Trends-CISCO; Pentera; Trendmicro-Netsec-VSTECS; Sangfor-WSI; Sophos-WSI; Checkpoint; Rubrik-Exclusive Networks; Arcon; Fortinet-VSTECS-Netsec; Crowdstrike-Netskope-Nextgen; Platinum Sponsors: Forcepoint; Kaseya-NMI; Security Scorecard-WSI; F5-Westcon; Palo Alto-Westcon; Extrahop-Westcon; Zscaler-Westcon; Sailpoint-Delinea-ITSDI; Gold Sponsors: Yubico-WSI; Trellix-VSTECS; Wallix-Gatewatcher-Bizsecure; Cyfirma-Nextgen; StellarCyber-Microgenesis-Nextgen; Okta-Nextgen; and Silver Sponsor: Gigamon-Westcon.
Strengthening defenses through I AM SECURE 2023 activities
The ISOG Shootfest is just one of ISOG’s many activities for the year. To be organized by Xiameer Marketing Services (XMS), the ISOG I AM SECURE 2023 forum series will take place on June 22 at the Makati Diamond Residences and on Aug. 10 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati. ISOG will also celebrate cybersecurity month by holding its annual conference and exhibition on Oct. 26 at Shangri-La at the Fort. The highlight of the conference will be the ISOGx: Cybersecurity Solution Pitch. Modeled after TEDx events, this portion of the conference will put the spotlight on local and global thought leaders who will present a series of short, carefully prepared talks and demonstrations on cybersecurity.
Through the I AM SECURE Forum and Conference 2023, ISOG aims to reinforce cybersecurity experts’ knowledge, skills, and abilities when it comes to combating cyber threats. All learning series will gather experts, decision-makers, and cyber leaders to discuss the latest strategies and solutions that help strengthen cybersecurity in a digital society.
Other activities in the pipeline are ISOG’s special 9th anniversary celebration, technical training sessions, and a yearend donation drive called “Balik Eskwela or Back to School Program: Scholarship and School Supplies Grant,” the annual corporate social responsibility project of ISOG.
Expanding the Turf
This year, ISOG will also roll out programs that will ramp up its membership growth and empower the country’s white hat experts. Skilled in uncovering security failings, white hat experts are the good guys in the cybersecurity world who help safeguard individuals and organizations from evolving cyber threats as they embrace digital transformation.
To continue its mission of strengthening information security in the Philippines, ISOG aims to expand its turf by renewing alliances, welcoming new members, and opening membership to more industries and sectors. The organization will also connect its members to the Philippine cybersecurity ecosystem and provide continuous learning opportunities for its members. Likewise, ISOG is committed to setting the standard for a sustainable and safe information security environment and espousing a new culture of information security with a far-reaching impact on the Philippines’ cybersecurity landscape.
“ISOG’s membership has always been exclusive to information security professionals in the banking and finance industry. As we see the need to strengthen cybersecurity in every industry, we believe that it is about time to expand our reach so we can do more and be more for others. For the first time, we are opening our doors to more industries that want to be part of ISOG. We are looking forward to sharing our info security campaigns with more industries and we are open to receiving insights from new members,” said ISOG Vice-President and 2023 Events and Membership Chairman Chito Jacinto.
ISOG membership is now open to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, large organizations, and end-user organizations. However, as an association that prides itself on being vendor-neutral, ISOG limits its membership to a prospective member organization’s staff with non-sales or non-marketing functions.
For more details about ISOG and its campaigns, visit ISOG’s official website at isog-org.ph and socials at Facebook: Information Security Officers Group – ISOG Facebook, YouTube Channel: ISOG SUMMIT and LinkedIn: ISOG (Information Security Officers Group): Company | LinkedIn.
#ISOG #IAMSECURE #Cybersecuity
Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.
Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.