Information Security Officers Group (ISOG), the leading professional information security organization in the Philippines, commenced its annual I AM SECURE cybersecurity campaign with the first ISOG Shootfest held on May 18, 2023 at the Philippine Marine Corps Firing range.

With the theme “Strengthening the Shield: Continuing Digital Transformation,” the ISOG Shootfest drew hundreds of partners and stakeholders from more than 80 companies in the Philippines. The event fostered camaraderie among the country’s top-ranked Information Security professionals from various industries including banking and finance, technology, cybersecurity, and the public sector.

“The launch of the ISOG Shootfest is another milestone for our organization. The event speaks of our direction for the year, which is to strengthen our defenses. It also symbolizes the shared mission of ISOG and the Philippine Marine Corps, which is to safeguard the country and our fellowmen. As PMC protects the nation at sea, land, and air, ISOG protects the country’s digital landscape,” said ISOG President Archie Tolentino.

ISOG’s partner institutions for the ISOG Shootfest were the National Privacy Commission, Department of Information and Communications Technology, PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, IT Interaction Philippines, Rootcon, ISACA Manila Chapter, and TG Group. The event was sponsored by Titanium Sponsors: Trends-CISCO; Pentera; Trendmicro-Netsec-VSTECS; Sangfor-WSI; Sophos-WSI; Checkpoint; Rubrik-Exclusive Networks; Arcon; Fortinet-VSTECS-Netsec; Crowdstrike-Netskope-Nextgen; Platinum Sponsors: Forcepoint; Kaseya-NMI; Security Scorecard-WSI; F5-Westcon; Palo Alto-Westcon; Extrahop-Westcon; Zscaler-Westcon; Sailpoint-Delinea-ITSDI; Gold Sponsors: Yubico-WSI; Trellix-VSTECS; Wallix-Gatewatcher-Bizsecure; Cyfirma-Nextgen; StellarCyber-Microgenesis-Nextgen; Okta-Nextgen; and Silver Sponsor: Gigamon-Westcon.

Strengthening defenses through I AM SECURE 2023 activities

The ISOG Shootfest is just one of ISOG’s many activities for the year. To be organized by Xiameer Marketing Services (XMS), the ISOG I AM SECURE 2023 forum series will take place on June 22 at the Makati Diamond Residences and on Aug. 10 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati. ISOG will also celebrate cybersecurity month by holding its annual conference and exhibition on Oct. 26 at Shangri-La at the Fort. The highlight of the conference will be the ISOGx: Cybersecurity Solution Pitch. Modeled after TEDx events, this portion of the conference will put the spotlight on local and global thought leaders who will present a series of short, carefully prepared talks and demonstrations on cybersecurity.