In line with its expansion plan to provide better service to local sugarcane farmers, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) will be purchasing the idle sugar milling machineries and equipment of Central Azucarera Don Pedro, Inc. (CADPI).

The CADPI sugar milling machineries and equipment will be transferred to URC’s Balayan sugar mill for the expansion of Balayan’s milling capacity and improvement of its sugar recovery process. With increased capacity from additional equipment, URC aims to accommodate more local sugarcane farmers and to contribute to more sustainable growth of local supply of sugar in the market.

