Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, finally unveiled its “Wilcon Sustainable Choice” with a media launch last May 26 at Wilcon Depot Balintawak.

After years of conducting sustainability practices across various aspects of the business, Wilcon Depot has taken its commitment to sustainability a step further through this campaign. The event was attended by Wilcon executives, AVPs and various media partners who were enthusiastic about the company’s move toward sustainability.

The event began with Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong as she welcomed the attendees and introduced the company’s commitment to sustainability. She explained the sustainable initiatives of the company’s Sustainable Choice. “We believe that sustainability starts with every one of us, from the individual to the organizational level. That is why we have implemented initiatives within Wilcon Depot to reduce our carbon footprint, minimize waste and water consumption and promote eco-friendly products. From installing solar panels in our store to segregating waste and paperless transactions, we are taking these steps to be more environmentally responsible.”

Wilcon Depot’s journey toward sustainability started years ago, and the company has been making impressive strides through various campaigns and initiatives in promoting eco-friendly business practices. This journey has been cemented with the integration of sustainable practices in its daily operations, such as the implementation of a plastic reduction program and increasing energy efficiency through the use of LED lighting systems and HVAC units to improve indoor air quality and provide comfort for everyone inside warehouses. The company also educates employees and customers on eco-friendly practices.

Wilcon also understands the importance of using recycled materials in products that’s why they carry items that are made of up to 98% recycled materials. By choosing these products, customers can help to reduce waste and support a circular economy, where materials are recycled and reused instead of being disposed of in landfills.

During the speech of President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, she emphasized that Wilcon Depot’s commitment to sustainability extends far beyond corporate social responsibility. “These are just small steps, but we believe that every little progress counts in making a big difference. And as we move forward with our sustainability initiatives, we will continue to prioritize our role as responsible citizens while also driving innovation and growth in our industry”.

Wilcon Depot offers home products and solutions that conform to energy and environmental design factors such as durability, easily recyclable or reusable, free of toxic materials, energy efficiency, zero or low emissions of toxic chemicals, manufactured in a low-pollution process, and low maintenance, for instance, Wilcon has Pozzi, a sanitaryware brand that integrates water-saving features, which lessen water usage by means of its dual lever flush. Wilcon also brings Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solution that can significantly reduce energy consumption, which not only helps to conserve natural resources but also saves homeowners money on their energy bills.

To further promote sustainable living, Wilcon has sustainable product displays for building materials, sanitarywares, housewares, outdoor and indoor living items, and more in its stores to encourage customers to choose eco-friendly options when designing and renovating their homes.

Aside from offering eco-friendly products, Wilcon Depot also has solar power installations in 60% of its stores, which augment their daily energy consumption. In order to include sustainable practices and solutions in its business, the company intends to install solar electricity at all of its operating locations nationwide. Utilizing renewable energy is a smart investment in terms of electricity consumption for daily shop operations.

In addition, Wilcon Depot has implemented green building practices such as using environmentally-friendly materials and maximizing natural lighting and ventilation. These measures not only reduce the company’s environmental impact but also create a healthier and more comfortable environment for its customers and employees.

Waste management is another important sustainability practice adopted by Wilcon Depot. The company has implemented a waste management program that includes recycling, composting, and responsible disposal of hazardous materials.

Wilcon Depot also conducts various community outreach programs to promote sustainability and environmental awareness. The company partners with local organizations to organize tree-planting activities and eco-friendly seminars for its employees and customers.

Making sustainability at the heart of Wilcon and aligning its strategic and operational goals by continuously going greener, Wilcon Depot has been recognized by the Manila Bulletin in its recent award for Manila Bulletin Beyond Green: Sustainability Recognition Night. The award was in honor of the noteworthy sustainability programs and initiatives of companies and organizations.

The company will constantly invest and commit to taking care of the environment through responsible sourcing, selling of green-certified products, utilizing solar energy and natural lighting in their stores, and many more initiatives. As a retailer, Wilcon will help customers make a positive impact on the environment while still achieving their home improvement goals. The company believes that sustainability is not just a choice but a responsibility.

For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

