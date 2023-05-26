Pag-IBIG Fund signed partnerships with the country’s top transport network & app-based courier companies in efforts to bring its membership to delivery riders on May 25.

The agency also launched its ‘Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo’ to encourage Pag-IBIG Fund membership among the estimated 420,000 delivery riders in the country today.

“We are very happy to welcome delivery riders as part of Pag-IBIG Fund’s growing membership. More importantly, by being Pag-IBIG members, they may be able to avail of affordable home financing under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing or 4PH Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., which aims to make available 6 million housing units to underserved Filipino families by 2028. These are among our many efforts to solve the country’s housing backlog and enable more Filipinos and their families to secure homes of their own,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who leads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund inked agreements with transport network & app-based courier companies Angkas, Food Panda, Grab, Lalamove and Pick A Roo. With the agreements, the delivery riders of the said companies shall have better access to the Pag-IBIG Fund benefits that include its Regular and MP2 Savings programs which provide competitive returns, and its affordable home loan programs to enable them to purchase homes of their own.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, expressed optimism that Pag-IBIG Fund’s membership shall continue to grow, especially with the agency’s special raffle promo for delivery riders.

“There are now 15.25 million Filipino workers who are active Pag-IBIG members, which is the highest since the pandemic. And, with the Pag-IBIG Asenso Rider Raffle Promo, we hope to encourage more delivery riders to become members so that we can provide even more Filipino workers a secure savings program and affordable home financing. We believe that our delivery riders, whose service and perseverance have been vital in our daily lives, particularly during the pandemic, deserve the best that Pag-IBIG Fund can offer,” Acosta added.

