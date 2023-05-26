NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

JULY 5, 2023 / 2:30 P.M.

DEAR STOCKHOLDERS:

Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (the “Company”) will be held on July 5, 2023, Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m., at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, Podium 4, Tower II, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, with the following agenda:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Certification of Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 30, 2022 Management Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the Preceding Year Appointment of Independent Auditors Election of Directors Re-election of Mr. Medel T. Nera as Independent Director Other Matters Adjournment

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023 are entitled to notice of, to attend, and to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting. Stockholders who are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person may execute a proxy or vote in absentia. Proxies must be submitted and addressed to the attention of the Corporate Secretary at 31st Floor BPI-Philam Life Makati, 6811 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Philippines or via email at asm@nat-re.com not later than 3:00 p.m. on or before June 23, 2023. Voting in absentia is thru the online voting facility, the respective link will be emailed after validating the submitted requirements at asm@nat-re.com. Please refer to this link for the list of requirements – https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#rvj. Deadline of casting of votes in absentia is from June 7, 2023 until 12:00 p.m. of July 5, 2023.

A proxy executed by a corporation shall be in the form of a board resolution duly certified by the Corporate Secretary or in a proxy form executed by a duly authorized corporate officer accompanied by a Corporate Secretary’s Certificate quoting the board resolution authorizing the said corporate officer to execute the proxy. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the principal office of the Corporation.

To avoid any inconvenience in registering your attendance at the meeting, you or your duly designated proxy, are required to bring this Notice, and any identification documents containing a photograph and signature, such as a passport, driver’s license, or any government-issued identification. Registration starts at exactly 1:30 p.m. and will close at 2:30 p.m.

Copies of the Notice of the Meeting, Definitive Information Statement, and other related documents in connection with the annual meeting may be accessed through the company’s website and through the PSE Edge portal at https://edge.pse.com.ph.

For any concerns, please reach us through asm@nat-re.com.

For complete information on the Company’s annual meeting, please visit www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting.

May 19, 2023, Makati City, Metro Manila.

Access to Notice of Meeting, Agenda Items and Explanation of Agenda Items, Proxy Form, Sample Secretary Certificate, Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, Financial Statements, SEC Form 17A and Minutes of Stockholders’ Meeting dated June 30, 2022 can be downloaded by scanning the QR code provided herewith.

Likewise, you may also download it from the Company’s website by clicking this link https://www.nat-re.com/investor-relations/annual-stockholders-meeting/#files.

Electronic copies of the same documents are also available at the PSE Edge.

For the Board of Directors,

(Original Signed)

Noel A. Laman

Corporate Secretary



