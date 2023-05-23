Popularly known as a smartphone brand that develops innovative products, vivo has always been on top of its game when it comes to providing customers with good-performing phone devices that have eye-candy and stylish designs.

vivo is the first-ever smartphone brand in the world to bring in the concept of elevating cameras, which later on becomes a big hit among customers. It was also the first one to globally introduce the world’s first half-screen in-display fingerprint scanning technology which truly changes how phones operate today.

To continuously cater to the ever-increasing demands of people for future smartphone style and design, vivo has integrated another innovation on some of their phone units known as “Photochromic Technology”.

Photochromic Technology is a first-of-its-kind innovation that allows smartphones’ backplates to seamlessly change color in mere seconds when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light or sunlight.

vivo’s latest Photochromic Technology adds layers of color grading effect, thanks to the anti-glare and scratch-resistant glass on the back panel.

Unlike any other smartphone brand that just typically offers varieties of colorways for a specific phone, the color-changing effect of vivo enables users to have two different colors on one phone, which makes it more appealing, unique, and stylish.

Photochromic Technology is exclusive to vivo’s V Series, particularly V27 5G, V25 5G, V25e, V25 Pro, and V23.

vivo V27 5G

vivo V27 5G was launched in March 2023. It has the Photochromic 2.0 version on its Emerald Green colorway, which can change to a darker green color when hit by sunlight or UV light.

Since it has the latest technology, its color-changing effect is much faster than its predecessor. It is more reactive and sensitive to light.

Along with Photochromic 2.0, vivo V27 also has 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 120Hz refresh rate, 3D curved screen, EIS + OIS Dual-ultra stabilization, Aura portrait algorithm, and Sony IMX 766V sensor.

vivo V25 Series

The vivo V25 series, which is composed of the vivo V25e, V25, and V25 Pro, was made available in September 2022. It also has the Photochromic 2.0 version.

For vivo V25e, it has a back panel covered by fluorite anti-glare glass which changes color from gold to orange. Besides the color-changing effect, it is equipped with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear cameras with OIS, and a 32MP selfie camera. On top of that, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 8GB of RAM, Android 12 OS, and Funtouch OS 12 interface.

The vivo V25 5G, which has a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera and 12GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM, is available in three colorways – Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold, and Diamond Black. Among these available colorways, the Sunrise Gold has the photochromic effect, which transforms into a pleasant orange-red hue that is definitely striking and matches perfectly the user’s classy style.

Meanwhile, vivo V25 Pro is capable of changing color from different angles. From light blue color, it automatically changes into a darker shade of blue when exposed to sun or UV light. It is available in two colors, which are Surfing Blue and Starlight Black.

Moreover, it has a 6.56-inch FHD+ curved-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear cameras with OIS, and a 32MP selfie camera with eye autofocus. It is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with 12GB of RAM, Android 12 OS, and Funtouch OS 12 interface.

vivo V23

Lastly, vivo V23 has the Photochromic 1.0 version. Since it is the first-ever Photochromic Technology, the color-changing effect is a little bit longer. Nevertheless, it still offers the same experience as the other vivo phones with photochromic effects. It is comfortable to hold and has a modern design.

Powered by the Octa-Core CPU and runs on Android, the V23 features a 6.44 display, 64 + 8MP back camera, 50 + 8MP front camera, and a 4200mAh battery capacity.

vivo’s Photochromic Technology

With the integration of Photochromic technology into vivo’s products, it has truly been an ultimate game changer in the smartphone industry.

With this innovation, vivo phones instantly provide a different mood and feel when navigating the phone. Customers can now customize and even create different patterns from the backplate of their phones.

See for yourself the magic of photochromic technology. Get your own color-changing vivo phone now!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.