The prestigious Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards, after three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, is making a remarkable comeback with a special edition in 2023. Organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the OFR Awards aims to recognize exceptional Filipino retailers who have demonstrated unparalleled success, innovation, and best business practices within the dynamic retail industry.

Since its inception in 1997, the OFR Awards has been the benchmark for acknowledging retailers who embody excellence in growth, creativity, and business acumen. This highly anticipated event pays tribute to the ingenuity and resilience of Filipino retailers who have managed to stand out amidst challenges and rapidly evolving market trends.

In this year’s special edition, the OFR Awards will specifically recognize retailers who have displayed exceptional adaptability and responsiveness throughout the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. These retailers have not only sustained their operations but have also made significant contributions to their organizations and communities during these trying times.

The focus of the 2023 OFR Awards Special Edition lies on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. By highlighting these non-financial factors, the award categories and criteria will identify this year’s OFR Winners based on their impact on the retail industry, the community, and all stakeholders involved.

The special edition categories include the Pandemic Resiliency Award, which recognized retailers who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and agility in navigating the challenges brought by the pandemic. The Sustainability Award honors retailers who have made notable contributions towards environmental conservation, responsible sourcing, and sustainable practices. Lastly, the Pandemic Retail Innovation Award commends retailers who have exhibited exceptional creativity and adaptability in transforming their business models and operations to thrive during these challenging times.

The highly anticipated 2023 OFR Awards Night will take place on June 8, 2023, at Okada Manila. During this grand event, the winners of the OFR Awards, as well as other esteemed PRA Special awards, will be announced. Furthermore, the 2023 PRA President’s Awardee will be revealed, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this remarkable occasion.

The 2023 OFR Awards Special Edition serves as a testament to the resilience and unwavering spirit of Filipino retailers. Despite the obstacles brought by the pandemic, these exceptional retailers have risen to the occasion, fostering innovation, sustainability, and community engagement within the retail industry.

The 2023 Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards Special Edition is proud to have the generous support of its sponsors: (Platinum Sponsors) The SM Store, Wilcon Depot, CMG Retail, Ayala Malls; (Gold Sponsor) Primer Group of Companies; (Silver Sponsor) Penshoppe; and (Media Partners) BusinessWorld, The Manila Times, and Manila Bulletin.

For more information about the Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards, please visit the official website of the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) at www.philretailers.com.

About the Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards:

The Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards is an annual event that recognizes Filipino retailers who have exhibited exemplary performance, innovation, and best practices within the retail industry. Started in 1997, the OFR Awards is a collaboration between the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Through the OFR Awards, outstanding retailers are acknowledged for their contributions to the industry and their communities.

