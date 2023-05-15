Real Capital Analytics gives JLL the top spot as the country’s investment broker

Real Capital Analytics (RCA) places JLL Philippines as the number one investment broker in the country for 2022. JLL Philippines manages over US$96 million in transactions, representing 80% of the market in 2022.

This marks the second time for JLL to be ranked first, following the same honor for managing US$127 million, representing 48% of market share in 2020.

P. Ryan Isip, JLL Philippines’ Head of Capital Markets, states “We are deeply honoured to be recognized once again by Real Capital Analytics. Our team remains steadfast in our commitment to raise investment volume in the Philippines.”

Asia Pacific Performance

Aside from the Philippines, other counties in Asia-Pacific performed well per RCA’s 2022 results. JLL also scored first per volume and market share in the following countries:

Singapore (US$3.7 billion, 35% market share)

New Zealand (US$355 million, 74% market share)

Thailand (US$319 million, 87% market share)

Indonesia (US$13 million, 100% market share)

In terms of sectors in Asia-Pacific, JLL also ranks first in hospitality (US$1.618 billion), multifamily (US$938 million), and retail (US$3.436 billion).

About JLL’s Capital Markets

JLL’s Capital Markets group offers significant value by integrating property expertise in structuring and managing investment sale transactions by harnessing both local and cross-border capital flows. The team maximizes returns from property holdings and create valuable new opportunities to serve the needs of property investors, owners and users. JLL Philippines’ Capital Markets team also offers extensive experience in the Logistics & Industrial market, as well as the Data Center sector. Clients benefit from JLL’s strong track record, access to capital sources, and ability to close deals while focusing on long-term relationships.

For your commercial real estate needs, reach out at www.jll.com.ph/en/contact-us.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for clients, people and communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 103,000 as of December 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.