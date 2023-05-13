GCash legal and security officials paid a courtesy visit to the head of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, Undersecretary Alexander Ramos as they seek to ramp up their partnership against fraudsters and other cybercriminals.

GCash has signed a memorandum of agreement with the CICC in 2022 in a bid to strengthen collaboration in going after perpetrators involved in phishing, smishing, online fraud and scams, vishing, and other cybercrimes that target GCash users.

In cooperation with authorities, GCash has already blocked 3.1 million fraudulent accounts. The e-wallet has also taken down 722 phishing sites and 38,000 malicious social media posts and accounts from January 2022 to April 2023.

