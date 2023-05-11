The next generation of young blood will soon enter the workforce, with some schools already holding graduation rites this month. College and senior high school graduates are asking themselves existential questions like what to do next with their lives. But they wouldn’t be alone: Many in the workforce are also thinking about the career path to pursue.

Highlight the me in resume

Your resume, from the content to the overall look, is a reflection of yourself. As a general rule, it’s best to keep it clean and straightforward while also reflective of your personality or character. If you’re a fresh grad, highlight academic performance and extra-curricular activities such as seminars, leadership conferences, trainings and accomplishments. But maybe there’s no need to include awards won from fourth grade.

If you already have previous work experience, highlight work accomplishments, skills developed and trainings completed. Feel free to get a tad personal and mention your interests as long as they are related to the job or will not make you look bad in the end. One thing to remember: You want the employer to know your qualifications, not your life history so 10 pages of resume will not cut it.

Go hard on your soft skills

Any reasonable recruiter or employer will not expect an extensive body of work from a fresh grad, so don’t get stressed out if you cannot present an impressive portfolio just yet. Instead, highlight your school accomplishments and other skills. Communication, problem solving, adaptability and teamwork may not be as quantifiable as good grades, but they are just as, if not more, important in a professional setting. Cite examples of when you took the initiative to lead an important group project or event. Tell stories of how you showed integrity or perseverance during your internship and paint a picture of how your experiences can be of use to the company you’re applying to.

The same goes for applicants moving from one job to the next. Highlight the soft skills.

Work has gone digital and so should you

These days, there is no job that doesn’t require some form of digital skill. Supplement your soft skills with more digital capabilities. Start looking for free digital courses. Most courses have flexible schedule and will let you manage your own time, including assignments and projects.

As you start the next chapter of your life, you will realize that the road to success is not a straight and smooth road but one with difficulties and challenges as well as triumphs and small wins. As you answer the question "Where to next?," you'd realize The simple yet difficult at times answer is this: Forward. Always forward.

