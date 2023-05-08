Hedcor, one of the leading renewable energy operators in the Philippines and a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), collaborated with the Municipality of Manolo Fortich in a water system project meant to bring clean and potable water to Higaonon families living communities located in the Province of Bukidnon.

During the turnover ceremony, Maluko Barangay Captain Ramir Linohon expressed his gratitude to Hedcor for its dedication in helping finish the water system project, explaining that it addresses a long-standing problem in the community.

“I hope other companies follow Hedcor’s example in working hand in hand with the community on programs that leave a positive impact for present and future generations,” Linohon stated.

According to Water.org, a global nonprofit organization that advocates access to water and sanitation, 57 million Filipinos, or more than half of the country’s population, lack access to reliable, safely managed sources of water. At the same time, 43 million people, or 39% of Filipinos, lack access to safely managed household sanitation facilities.

By eliminating the need to fetch water from a well, which is often a laborious and arduous task assigned to women and children, families in these barangays can have direct access to running water, experience better hygiene, and improved health. They will also be able to use the saved time, effort, and money for other productive activities, like studying or tending to their livelihoods.

The P1.3 million project by Hedcor and the Province of Bukidnon includes the rehabilitation of the existing water system in Barangay Maluko and the construction of a new one in Barangay Guilang-Guilang. Work on the former will help reduce the incidence of water shortages and ensure the long-term sustainability of the community’s water supply; while the latter, when completed, will address the area’s clean water supply shortage for the convenience of around 1,500 individuals.

Hedcor President and COO Rolando G. Pacquiao shared that the project responds to the needs of the community and contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 6 which is universal access to clean water and sanitation for all.

“We are happy for the opportunity to help deliver this vital resource to the Higaonons living here as the project will most certainly improve their quality of life,” Pacquiao said.

“We could not have done this without the support and cooperation of the local government and the community,” Pacquiao added. “Our success is their success, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to support the development of the communities where we operate.”

