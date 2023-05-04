Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is giving artists a new creative choice with its Pen Display 24 Studio Series. The new drawing display joins the company’s full line of professional digital design tools including its Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys customizable remote — creating a comprehensive portfolio of professional drawing tools available for creative communities worldwide.

The new drawing display made its public debut at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), last March 22 to 24, 2023 in San Francisco.

The Pen Display 24 offers a range of features and capabilities compared to competitive offerings, including enhanced glare reduction and fingerprint resistance, an edge-to-edge drawing surface, a natural drawing experience, Pantone® Color and SkinTone™ validation, the included Tilt Stand, VESA mount flexibility, silent and fanless operation and a security slot for the Kensington MicroSaver® 2.0 lock.

“Since we launched our first product, we’ve constantly looked for new ways to improve the creative workflow,” said Michael Thompson, head of Global Product at Xencelabs. “We listened to artists and their input is reflected in the Pen Display’s design: stunning display fidelity, excellent drawing experience, superior ergonomics and more. This device is designed for maximum productivity, adapting to the user’s preferences, not the other way around.”

The Pen Display 24 comes with all key accessories, including a Tilt Stand, to let users start working immediately after downloading their preferred driver (Mac, PC or Linux) and plugging in the display. The Linux driver works similarly to the Windows and Mac drivers and has full functionality.

Key Features and Benefits of the Xencelabs Pen Display 24:

Studio Quality Drawing Experience

The display features edge-to-edge tempered glass with Xencelabs’ Super-AG Etching™ for exceptional glare and reflection reduction, delivering clarity even in bright rooms with overhead lighting. The continuous surface is uninterrupted by buttons or seams. An anti-fingerprint coating reduces streaking and smudges caused by everyday use. The etched glass screen provides the right amount of friction for a natural drawing feel.

Two pen sizes are provided to fit different sized hands and preferences. One pen comes with three buttons, while the other has two buttons, and each has an eraser. The three-button pen is particularly useful for 3D work or for artists who prefer more pen buttons. Pens can match users’ preferred sensitivity and initial activation pressure is adjustable to as low as 3g.

The display’s pressure curve has been meticulously tuned for optimal responsiveness and stroke-to-stroke accuracy, with the pen response adjustable to each user’s drawing style.

Brilliant Imagery and Color Performance

The Pen Display delivers 1.07 billion colors for accurate color reproduction. Its 4K Ultra-High Definition resolution (up to 3840 x 2160) contributes to an improved workflow, as images that are enlarged several times still retain clarity and sharpness, helpful when sketching details. The display supports six industry-standard color spaces.

The new display meets key performance criteria from Pantone, recognized globally as a trusted and familiar color system used across many applications well-suited to the new display. The Pen Display 24 is Pantone Validated, assuring users of the product’s ability to faithfully simulate the full range of Pantone Colors. It is also Pantone SkinTone™ Validated, which means the Pen Display 24 meets Pantone’s testing criteria (a patent-pending process) and can authentically reproduce the diverse set of skin tones found in the Pantone SkinTone Guide.

The screen is optically bonded to minimize parallax and produce a bright, clear image with no “sparkling” effect to cause distraction or eye fatigue.

Increased Productivity

The included Xencelabs Quick Keys can be attached to anywhere on the side of the Pen Display 24 making it easy to find a comfortable location. The Xencelabs Quick Keys allows artists to incorporate shortcut keys into their workflow through an easy-to-use interface. The integrated OLED display lets users see button assignments at a glance. There can be up to 40 shortcuts per application using the set button which allows users to group eight keys into five different sets. The physical dial offers four function modes for zoom, rotation, brush size, and other functions. Button settings switch automatically when a new application is activated with the pen.

Users can quickly access settings via three programable LED buttons on the top of the Pen Display. By changing color, these buttons also provide a reminder that the pen buttons or Quick Key button assignments may have changed when a different application is in use.

A Virtual Tablet Mode allows pen control of multiple displays. Users can drag or manipulate objects from one display to the other using just the pen.

Ergonomics

The included Tilt Stand enables the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 to be tilted comfortably at any angle between 16 and 72 degrees and is easily adjusted with one hand. A standard VESA mount (100X100mm) allows the lightweight (5.8 kg / 12.8 lbs) Pen Display 24 to be easily used with additional stand options, such as an arm, with no adapter needed.

An adjustable clip holds the Quick Keys in place and allows it to be attached anywhere along the four sides of the display for maximum comfort and usefulness.

The Pen Display is designed for silent and fanless operation, with a magnesium alloy rear housing that dissipates heat and eliminates the need for a fan.

For more information about Xencelabs and the new Pen Display 24, visit www.xencelabs.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.