Investment with insurance coverage is now within reach for every Juan and Maria in just a few taps in GCash

Singlife Philippines launched two more innovative products on GCash: Cash for Goals and Ready, Set, Grow. Both products are designed to make investing as simple, convenient, and flexible as possible—so anyone can start using it to achieve their financial goals. And because Singlife is digital only, therefore giving the customer direct control, all of the money is invested ensuring maximizing the return on investment.

Start small and go as big as you can!

You can start with as little as PHP 750 per month on Ready, Set, Grow, and PHP 1,000 per month on Cash for Goals – ideal plans to start the discipline of setting aside money for later. And when you’re ready, you can increase your monthly investments or decide to save for a longer period. It’s up to you.

Fees are minimized to grow your money faster

Singlife does not charge entry fees. The company believes that this money can be better used to grow your money faster. 100% of your money is invested. Others can charge 20%-30% of your premiums to pay for coffee meetings, leatherette policy folders, and incentives for salespeople.

Best fund managers in the country

Your investments are managed by some of the most awarded investment managers in the country – Metrobank Trust Group and Atram. These institutions have a long history in the market and are experts in finding the best deals and in ensuring that the risks and returns of the funds are managed according to expectations.

Freedom and flexibility

You can change your monthly investment amount anytime, pause it for a couple of months, withdraw from your investments either fully or partially, or add money whenever you like. You can do all of this through your GCash app—no need for lengthy forms and painful calls or meetings with an agent.

“Singlife provides customers with a better way to save, plan, and protect their financial future,” said Rien Hermans, CEO, Singlife Philippines. “We developed Cash for Goals and Ready, Set, Grow to help customers achieve their financial goals easier, faster, and to make this a good experience. With these products more people will be able to save a substantial amount that brings their dreams within reach.”

With Singlife Philippines’ new investment-linked insurance products on GCash, achieving financial goals has never been easier. Click on the links provided to learn more about Cash for Goals and Ready, Set, Grow, or go to GCash, GInsure, then go to Goals.

