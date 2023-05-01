Happy Labor Day! Today, AboitizPower honors the hardworking individuals who are building a better future for all of us. AboitizPower is proud to power up the livelihoods of Filipinos with reliable and sustainable energy. The company believes that we can all work together towards a brighter tomorrow.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.