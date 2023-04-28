Shinagawa Lasik & Aesthetics amplifies its services in the Philippines.

Following the demands and needs in healthcare, Shinagawa now offers comprehensive Japanese-standard healthcare services with its specialized facility — Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the people’s mindset when it comes to healthcare,” observes Shinagawa Philippines President Masako Uemori. “Filipinos, for example, are now more conscious of their health embracing the benefits of preventive healthcare. We saw this as an opportunity to offer more healthcare services in addition to our existing eye care.

BEYOND EYE CARE

The brand new medical facility provides services centered on diagnostic testing and preventive care. It also offers comprehensive and all-in medical checkup and screening services to all clients of all ages.

Boasting of its state-of-the-art facilities, Shinagawa is on the forefront of its medical philosophy providing holistic health needs for Filipinos of all ages. Patients may now avail of an all-inclusive health checkups.

“With our globally competitive medical experts and state-of-the-art technology, we can assure of giving you only the best healthcare services,” Ms. Uemori boasts. “Early detection of illnesses allows patients more time to seek effective medicines or procedures that can ultimately lessen or cure their symptoms. To quote a famous line, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

SHINAGAWA AS HEALTH PARTNER

The Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center positions itself as the first one-stop medical hub that offers Japanese-standard health services providing a full lineup of comprehensive diagnostic tests and customizable screenings. These include brain exams (MRI/MRA), full body exams (CT scan), digestive scans (ultrasound and endoscopy), and women’s exams (mammography and ultrasound), among other medical checkups.

Ms. Uemori announced that the Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center is in the process of obtaining accreditation with all major Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) providers in the country to make its services more convenient and accessible to all Filipinos.

“It’s our commitment to providing high-quality and world-class healthcare accessible for individuals and organizations through HMO partnerships.”

EASY AND CONVENIENT MEDICAL CHECKUPS

With its high-tech facilities, medical checkups are done with ease and convenience — from booking, to undergoing procedures, to claiming results.

Patients are given all the information needed to guide them through each diagnostic exam upon confirmation of appointment. Each patient is given clear directions to navigate the whole medical hub, which is housed on the 8th and 23rd floor of Ore Central Building at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

On the 8th floor, patients and their companions can relax and wait at the main lounge. The medical tests such as Computerized Tomography (CT) scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Endoscopy are done here; while the rest of the general medical checkups as well as the women’s exams are conducted at the right and left wing; respectively, on the 23rd floor.

Aside from screening and imaging tests, Shinagawa also practices double reading and consultation with Japanese medical experts to ensure high precision of diagnosis and treatment plans. Patients can expect no waiting time as the Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center delivers same-day results. This is made possible through the Japanese Health Checkup Information System, which increases operational efficiency.

“Shinagawa’s commitment of ‘health and well-being for all’ is aligned with our continuous expansions and innovations by providing Filipinos with diagnostic and preventive care,” concludes Ms. Uemori.

For booking and schedule:

Visit Shinagawa website: https://shinagawa-healthcare.ph/ which includes a live chat feature and a patient portal to create your own profile to track your appointments, results, and other pertinent information. Patients can also contact Shinagawa’s Patient Care Lines via Landline (+632) 7368-5241, Globe (+63) 917-864-6762, Smart (+63) 962-067-3669. Customer service representatives will be readily available from 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. to accommodate questions and bookings.

Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center is located at 8/F and 23/F Ore Central Building, 9th Avenue, cor 31st Street, BGC, Taguig City. Those who are interested can learn more by visiting the official website at www.shinagawa-healthcare.ph.

