The all-new Lexus Manila showroom will be the pinnacle of the luxury motoring experience for the growing number of Lexus customers

To welcome more customers into the luxurious world of Lexus, a new Lexus Manila Showroom will soon rise still within Bonifacio Global City. This address will be able to accommodate Lexus’s growing clientele as the brand further expands its business in the Country; showcasing Lexus’ unique design language; while providing increased service capacity to better serve valued customers better.

Anticipating the needs of guests is a hallmark of Lexus. This unique form of Japanese hospitality is known as ‘omotenashi’—and it was first embodied in the current Lexus Manila Showroom located at 34th street. When it opened in 2009, the establishment was built to deliver the finest luxury experience in the Philippines. Soon, the upgraded Lexus Manila showroom will further embody that philosophy with integrated new technologies to fit the changing luxury market. The new Lexus Manila will be located at 8th Avenue, Grand Central Park, BGC Taguig.

Just like the newest brand and guest experience center of Lexus at Mitsukoshi BGC which was opened earlier this year –The design of the facade follows the Lexus L-Finesse philosophy. This signature style draws heavily on the deeply rooted principles of Japanese hospitality and aesthetics, while simultaneously having the ability to expand into a highly dynamic, evolving concept. The design is distinctly Japanese: formal and minimalist with horizontal and clean lines. This straightforward approach evokes beauty and simplicity.

A relaxing sensory experience is at the heart of every Lexus showroom. The ground floor area where the main showroom is located will have a full-height curtain wall glazing accentuated by wood-finished elements.

These treatments add up to the lightness and softness of the façade, and are inspired by Lexus design.

At Lexus, everyone is treated as a valued guest. This elevated hospitality is integral to the brand and utmost effort is given in the name of customer satisfaction. This superlative service at its finest is all part of the luxurious experience and should be expected from the newest Lexus Manila showroom when it opens its doors in the 1st half of 2024.

