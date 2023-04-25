As the government extends the deadline for SIM registration, Globe and TM subscribers may now register their SIMs on the GCash app.

Globe and TM customers who are GCash users will receive a prompt to register their SIMs and they just need to follow the instructions. Once successful they will get free 1GB of data which they can use right away.

By registering their SIMs, customers will avoid SIM deactivation and have uninterrupted access to their e-wallet accounts.

Customers who fail to register their SIMs that are linked to their accounts can still access their funds by requesting a transfer to a new registered mobile number from the GCash Help Center. The process, however, will take several days.

“That’s why we encourage SIM users with GCash wallets to register their SIMs before the deadline to avoid this inconvenience. We remind our customers to register their SIMs only with the GCash app or through the official portals of their respective telco providers,” said GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

GCash will NEVER ask its customers to share their OTP, MPIN, or other sensitive information. SIM registration is mandated by the Philippine government under Republic Act 11934 or the SIM Registration Act. The law was enacted to combat online fraud and other forms of cybercrime.

