Following the launch of GCash Overseas, GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile wallet, is set to beef up its global services with the International Buy Load feature on the app that will allow Filipinos to easily send and buy load from 21 countries for their relatives abroad.

GCash will be the first e-wallet in the country to introduce the feature which will be under beta mode for a limited time. Similar to the existing buy load feature on the app, the international load feature allows users to buy load for an international number.

“With this feature, Filipinos can easily access 48 international telecommunications providers and buy prepaid load for their family members to help them stay connected wherever they are in the world,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

The service will be available in the following countries: Egypt, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zambia. The full launch is expected in the latter part of 2023.

Likewise, OFWs in the US can now also buy load for themselves as well as access other GCash services on the GCash app. Moreover, GCash is accessible in other territories such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

“It is GCash’s mission to make the lives of the Filipinos better every day and this is not only for our local users but extends to their families no matter where they may be in the globe. We recognize the sacrifices our OFWs had to endure to give a better future to their families. That’s why recently, we have been doubling up our efforts to improve their connection to their loved ones in the Philippines. GCash will continue to innovate and improve our services for our modern-day heroes,” said Sazon.

GCash is tapping leading global digital transfer solutions provider, DT One, in enabling the financial super app’s latest international offering. Aside from GCash, DT One is also powering other major payments and financial platforms like Binance Pay, Grab, and PayPal.

With this new feature, mobile prepaid load is made more accessible for Filipinos and their loved ones abroad so they can make international calls or messages when they need it the most, and stay connected wherever they are in the world.

Visit https://www.gcash.com/profile/overseas# to learn more about GCash Overseas.

The GCash app is available to download for free on Google Play, App Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. For more information, visit www.gcash.com.ph.

