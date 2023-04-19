Wondering how to maximize Artificial Intelligence in your business?

From streamlining marketing campaigns to improving consumer engagement, learn about how AI is changing businesses for the better.

Join us as Colin Christie of Navix Health Inc., and Ralph Regalado of Senti AI shares how Artificial Intelligence is transforming the digital landscape and how you can use the best practices when navigating this new technology.

Join our FREE Webinar on April 26, 2023 (via ZOOM).

Sign up now!

OUR PANELISTS

OUR MODERATOR

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.