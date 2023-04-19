In the increasingly competitive hospitality industry, effective customer experience management is crucial for success. While many hotels and resorts employ new technologies and in-house teams to enhance guest satisfaction, outsourcing front- or back-office functions to the Philippines is emerging as a popular and fruitful option. This approach has proven to be a hidden gem for many in the industry, as it offers a cost-effective way to improve guest satisfaction and boost revenue.

One primary reason the hospitality industry has experienced significant success outsourcing to the Philippines is the country’s extensive pool of highly skilled and well-trained professionals. Many Filipinos are fluent in English (and other languages) and have experience working in customer service or hospitality roles, making them an ideal fit for the industry. The Philippines boasts a strong culture of customer service, which is evident in the outsourcing workers’ high levels of dedication and customer-centric approach.

Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global and renowned expert in hospitality outsourcing to the Philippines, explains, “Customer service, reservations, and back-office operations are common functions that hospitality companies outsource. These services are critical to the guest experience, and outsourcing them enables hotels and resorts to enhance their responsiveness and efficiency while reducing costs.”

“Guests appreciate multi-channel avenues of support, being able to reach out through phone, email, chat, IVR, in-app, or social media, contacting the hotel or resort at any time, regardless of their location. Outsourcing providers using these channels to deliver quick and efficient customer service demonstrably improve guest satisfaction,” Mr. Ellspermann adds.

Research and advisory company Gartner recognizes the Philippines as one of the top destinations for outsourcing customer service and back-office functions. Gartner’s research reveals that the country has a strong track record in providing premium-quality service, a wealth of talented and diligent workers, and labor costs that are typically a fraction of those associated with running an onshore customer service operation.

“Outsourcing customer experience management to the Philippines is a win-win for the hospitality industry. With its substantial pool of talented professionals and a long-standing culture of hospitality, the Philippines is an ideal match for the industry. The cost-effectiveness and enhanced guest satisfaction are the main reasons why an increasing number of hotels and resorts are turning to the Philippines to outsource their front- or back-office requirements. This gem of an approach is becoming more widely recognized by the day,” concurs Mr. Ellspermann.

