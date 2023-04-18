Be quick as a flash and grab this new great deal from vivo! Hurry and visit the nearest vivo stores or its e-comm platforms to be one of the first to enjoy a P1,000 price drop for the vivo Y35, one of vivo’s premium and top-selling smartphones. Fans can now purchase the vivo Y35 for P12,999, down from its launch price of P14,999.

A handy tool for productivity, the vivo Y35 is powered by 44W FastCharge technology, enabling users to recharge the phone up to 70 percent #QuickAsAFlash in just 34 minutes – making it a reliable mobile partner to tick off everything on your to-do list for the day.

The vivo Y35 also delivers on memory and storage. This smartphone runs on vivo’s Extended RAM 3.0 technology, providing users with 8GB+8GB extended RAM for optimized gaming, multitasking and all other apps or tasks that require a big memory. Fret not about thousands of files, photos, videos and apps slowing the device: The Y35’s whopping 256GB capacity can accommodate all these without compromising its smooth performance. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB so users can store more files as they want.

Besides boosting productivity, the vivo Y35 is equipped with a 50MP main camera that’s more than capable of producing outstanding photos and videos. Its 6.58-inch FHD+ Display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers vivid colors and details for that immersive image viewing and video marathon.

Get the vivo Y35 in Dawn Gold and Agate Black colorways at vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok stores, or vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide.

To learn more about vivo Y35 and other vivo products and offers, visit vivo Philippines’ official website, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube pages.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.