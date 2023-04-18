A Landco development that redefines premium resort and leisure living in a tourist destination

Landco Pacific Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., continues to revolutionize and shape the evolving landscape of beach investments and innovates to serve the growing demand for seaside properties in a tourist hotspot that is only a few hours from Metro Manila. Its latest beachfront development in Batangas — CaSoBe, Calatagan South Beach, is a prime example.

Investment to enjoy now and for future generations

The 15-hectare CaSoBe is only a two-hour drive from Metro Manila and showcases master-planned communities in an upscale leisure and tourist destination. A Landco beachtowns development, this Resort Estate elevates the unique culture and attractions of the locality with its own impressive hospitality and leisure amenities.

The prevalence of remote working lifestyles, and the continued momentum of the sustainability movement, have also created a new generation of investors and tenants that CaSoBe caters to.

“It’s the perfect time to invest in Landco BeachTowns for its long-term property value appreciation, given Landco’s track record,” Landco Pacific Corp. CEO Erickson Y. Manzano said, noting that Punta Fuego’s land values rising about 1,200% since its inception in the 1990s.

“Having a property in these BeachTowns is something that homeowners and property investors can enjoy now as their dream beach house, second home, or an exciting new business venture. It’s also a legacy that can be passed on to the next generations, ensuring the well-being and financial security of many generations down the line,” he added.

CaSoBe offers scenic seascapes and world-class amenities for its residents, who are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city or planning to build their dream beachside homes.

The Resort Estate aims to create a new gold standard in beachfront living, offering the best amenities, along with a pristine white beach, accessible city drive, reliable Wi-Fi, modern infrastructure, cutting-edge facilities, and modern conveniences.

To complement the rich heritage of Calatagan known for its tourist attractions such as Cape Santiago lighthouse and Starfish island, and its allure as the playground of the old rich for its premium golf courses and polo clubs, CaSoBe features a relaxed resort lifestyle, with amenities operated by Millennial Resorts. There are the unique accommodations of Crusoe Cabins and Cocoons, Canopy events space, Captain Barbozza restaurant and bar, and Aquaria Water Park.

The property provides a wealth of mixed-use residential and commercial lots in Harbor Estates and upcoming condominium developments. Investors can construct their ideal beach retreat, which can function as a bed and breakfast or the location for a new business to serve the local community and the growing tourist market.

Adjacent to CaSoBe, Playa Calatagan, located on an idyllic 78-hectare tropical paradise, is an exclusive seaside residential community that is master-planned and presents Asian tropical architecture and a wide range of amenities: a Beach Club, Hilltop Club House, and Bamboo Park.

Leisure and luxury with sustainability in mind

Sustainability is perhaps even more important for hospitality and real estate, as these developments are meant to last for generations. This knowledge is core to Landco’s commitment to environmental, social, and good governance best practices for sustainability.

“Sustainability is truly embedded in our corporate DNA. We do it not because we have to, but simply because it’s the right thing to do,” Mr. Manzano said.

CaSoBe is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-registered Resort Estate. The development highlights a double-piping system for water recycling measures and carbon-reducing initiatives such as permeable pedestrian tree-lined walkways and scenic bike lanes. Environmental awareness is created with stunning designs like LED lamp posts lined up like the rib cage of a whale, blue roads that evoke the calming mood of the sea, and mural accents of marine life around the property. Lots at CaSoBe have direct access to any public space or circulation network.

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program, Landco staff participated in environmental conservation efforts, particularly planting saplings in mangroves. Landco also supported local fisherfolks and created jobs for the local community: 69 out of the 104 or 66% of Millennial Resorts staff are residents of Calatagan.

Crusoe Cabins are also the first environmentally friendly resort lodging in the country to receive the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) Certification from the Philippine Green Building Initiative, Inc. for its sustainable design that resulted in a reduction of 34% in energy, 57% in water, and 65% in embodied energy in materials compared to the local base case. Crusoe Cabins are upcycled and refurbished cargo containers, and Cocoons are upcycled and refitted large drainage pipes at CaSoBe.

Accolades for Landco and its Latest Development — CaSoBe

Landco is recognized numerous times for its beachfront development of CaSoBe along with Club Laiya, making the Resort Estate a highly sought-after investment.

The premium developer is a recipient of the country’s prestigious Lamudi Outlook 2022 Real Estate Awards with the Grand Award of Best Boutique Developer in Luzon, for its BeachTowns which CaSoBe is a part of, emphasizing sustainable developments in the prime tourist and leisure destinations of Batangas.

Standing out in the global arena, Landco is also a recipient of the Most Sustainable Luxury Real Estate Developer in the Philippines by the 2022 Pan Finance International Award from the highly-respected London-based publication.

Landco also achieved another distinction with the 2022 International Finance Award (IFA) for Best Luxury Leisure Concept in the Philippines: Beachtowns in Batangas including CaSoBe.

Most recently Landco received the Silver Award for Outstanding Developer in Luzon — Masterplan in the 2023 Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards organized by the Philippine chapter of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI).

For more information about Resort Estate CaSoBe, visit Landco Pacific’s website, landco.ph, or their Facebook page @LandcoPacificCorporation.

