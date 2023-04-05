The road to Dr. Eric “Yappy” Yapjuangco’s success is not paved with gilded bricks as some may think. His reputation, built from years of the consistent pursuit of excellence, was neither given to him on a silver platter or a result of some happy accident. The founder of The Icon Clinic, still very young though he may look, has years and years of experience in the field of Plastic Surgery, and achievements a lot of us could only dream of.

It is easy to assume that he did not work hard for what he built, because nowadays, personalities whose successes are a result of either their connections or the depth of their family’s pockets, are a dime a dozen. Doc Yappy, is a breed all his own. After graduating with a degree in Medical Technology from the University of Santo Tomas, he pursued medicine at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay.

Not content with practicing General Medicine, he trained in general surgery at the Makati Medical Center, where he started honing his skills as a surgeon. Wanting to specialize in Plastic Surgery, he started training under the Consortium Programme of the Philippine Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (PAPRAS).

In 2011, he founded The Icon Clinic, which today still stands in the heart of San Juan in Metro Manila, over a decade later. A David among many Goliaths, The Icon Clinic may not be an empire but it truly is a powerhouse where every patient, regardless of their backgrounds, benefits from the meticulous care and expertise of Doc Yappy and his team.

Doc Yappy admitted that because of a limited marketing budget, paying for celebrity endorsers was not possible when he first founded The Icon Clinic. However, this proved to be a positive thing because it gave birth to the promise with which The Icon Clinic is now known for — Real people. Real results. It is not only a brilliant marketing strategy, but a philosophy that is right at the core of The Icon Clinic, and which drives every member of Doc Yappy’s team.

After over two decades, The Icon Clinic remains top-of-mind among more discerning clients, a testament to Doc Yappy and his team’s impeccable reputation and unshakeable resolve in providing the highest quality healthcare in the field of Plastic surgery. One thing about Doc Yappy is he never forgets his core: he is a doctor whose priority is assuring the well-being of his clients, and this he has instilled in every member of his team.

The Icon Clinic is located at Unit G3 BTTC CENTRE 288 Ortigas Ave., corner Roosevelt, San Juan, Metro Manila, with contact number 0920-947-6202.

For more information about the services and procedures offered by The Icon Clinic, please visit www.theiconclinic.com.

