Insular Life (InLife) takes pride in its financial advisors who help Filipinos attain “A Lifetime for Good.” In its recently held Club of Honors Annual Awards Night 2023, the company recognized its financial advisors and agency leaders nationwide for their excellent sales performance in 2022. InLife honored 270 awardees for championing the noble mission of life insurance professionals to help policyholders prepare for life’s uncertainties, achieve their financial goals, and secure the best future for their families.

Leonila “Nila” Ponce-Ceniza, Renato T. Ceniza, and Peter Teejay M. Salgado were among those who made it to InLife’s 2022 Club of Honors. Nila was recognized as the Group Agency Head of the Year; and second place, Agency Head of the Year. Renato of RNC Life Insurance Consultants and Teejay were honored as the Group Unit of the Year, and Group Underwriter of the Year, respectively.

The three financial advisors who are part of Cebu District Sales Office (DSO) IX have successfully championed group insurance. The awardees discussed the benefits of group insurance for both employers and employees. They also shared how InLife helped them reach out to more Filipinos, and how they found a fulfilling career in the insurance industry.

Win-Win proposition for companies and employees

InLife’s Top Group Agency Head awardee pointed out that group insurance and individual insurance are equally important. Nila noted that through a group insurance plan, companies show care for their employees. She explained that group insurance plans are very affordable but flexible; customized and tailored fit to the needs of an organization, whether this is for protection against natural or accidental death and disability of employees and their dependents, medical care, retirement fund management, or credit protection.

Nila’s team includes group insurance specialists who are already well-versed in handling individual life insurance plans, and are more patient when it comes to group insurance.

“Patience means going the extra mile. In group insurance, we make our propositions remarkable. Since the market is unique, we flex unique skills as well,” she said, adding that group insurance specialists craft simple yet comprehensive presentations for the company’s board or human resources team.

Nila also underscored the importance of being confident and knowledgeable about taxation laws and principles, collaborating with the prospective corporate clients, and creating synergy with InLife’s Corporate Solutions Division.

Teejay, for his part, explained that group insurance is the most affordable way to get employees covered, and the best vehicle to provide retirement benefits in compliance with the Retirement Pay Law. He added that through InLife’s Comprehensive Group Plan, the retirement plan of a company may be tax qualified by the Bureau of Internal Revenue so that retiring employees may receive tax-free benefits. And with Group Hospitalization, the quarterly replenishment of the maximum benefit limit for the same illness provides employees with more comprehensive medical cover.

A supportive company that fosters innovation and excellence

Renato shared that InLife’s support has been crucial in their success in promoting group insurance in Cebu.

“InLife’s knack for innovation makes transactions efficient and effective. InLife also maintains an open line of communication to its stakeholders, which includes us agency leaders. The culture of excellence and unity in the organization has a huge impact on our performance. When you are singing one song and making sure that everyone becomes happy, and you celebrate small and big wins together — these keep us going when the going gets tough,” he said.

Climbing the ladder of success

Nila is among InLife’s most successful financial advisors. A BS Airline Management graduate, she first worked in sales as the team lead of an international publisher for encyclopedias. When she became a financial advisor in 1997, she won the Rookie of the Year Award.

“In 1998, I decided to form my own team which was recognized as Rookie Unit of the Year. Our team, Cebu DSO IX, composed of 141 agents and 11 managers, consistently ranks among InLife’s top teams nationwide. I have groomed Million Dollar Round Table awardees in our team,” she proudly shared.

Renato, on the other hand, gained his first sales experience as a supervisor in a car distributor in the US. When he returned to the Philippines in 1990, he set up his own business in trading and buying and selling used cars.

“When I bought my personal policy with InLife, the manager introduced me to the business. At first, I said no since I was not sure if I can make it. But the manager was persistent and told me that I will just apply my sales experience to life insurance as a financial advisor. So, I said yes. A year after, I was promoted to unit manager. I have received awards and qualified for international incentive trips. I do not regret my decision of saying yes,” he said.

Teejay, meanwhile, shared that his financial advisor career was the answer to his prayer for a sales job that will allow him to spend more time with his son.

“Joining the insurance industry also opened my eyes and enlightened me as to why we Filipinos are poor. So, I made financial awareness an advocacy. My goal is to help cut this vicious cycle of financial illiteracy. I cannot say that I’m close to my goal because this is a very high mountain to climb. It will take more years to break this bad financial cycle so I will just keep on going,” he said.

Teejay also acknowledged that while a career in insurance is not something that Filipinos aspire for, it’s the best profession for “work-smart” people.

“There are people who tend to belittle or avoid this career just because they are unfamiliar with this industry. A few years ago, I did a survey among millennials on what their ideal job is. The popular answer was ‘an easy but highly rewarding job.’ Where can we find that job? This job as financial advisor may not be easy, but it is definitely a highly rewarding one,” he said.

InLife hopes to amplify its mission to provide “A Lifetime for Good” to Filipinos through its financial advisors and agency leaders. Visit https://www.insularlife.com.ph/become-a-financial-advisor for more details.

