Gets back-to-back title as the Best Domestic Private Bank in the country from Asiamoney

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. ‘s (Metrobank) Private Wealth business bags two accolades at the 2023 Asiamoney Private Bank Awards, further strengthening its position as the preferred partner of Ultra-High Net Worth segment.

Metrobank garnered the Best Domestic Private Bank in the Philippines award for the second straight year. It was also named as the Best Bank for the Ultra-High Net Worth clients.

Metrobank’s performance versus competitors, successes in achieving market share, and ability to cope with difficult or changing market conditions, were among the reasons why Asiamoney named Metrobank as the winner for both categories.

Metrobank’s Private Wealth Division has managed to deliver exceptional results in 2022 amid challenging market conditions.

“Although the Covid-19 era was rough on the broader industry, Metrobank used the disruption to build up its internal muscle. It put relationship managers under stringent certification and training programs, for instance. That boosted quality and efficiency in product areas such as treasury and trust, basic derivatives, cash management, loans packaging, and consumer lending,” says Asiamoney.

On top of Metrobank’s top-notch pool of relationship managers, Asiamoney also recognized that this significant growth of the business was fueled by the Bank’s strategic efforts to leverage its extensive branch banking network for targeted acquisition, and innovative financial solutions. These resulted in improved client coverage and service delivery.

“Metrobank’s dynamic and holistic approach to managing the wealth of our clients is a key factor for our continued recognition as the preferred partner of the Ultra-High-Net-Worth segment. But our mission goes beyond financial management. At the core, our purpose has always centered on enabling our clientele to fulfill their goals and maximize opportunities in front of them, through financial strategies tailor-made for each client and their respective families,” says Lizette Perez, who heads Metrobank’s Private Wealth Division.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment in becoming the best partner and most trusted financial advisor for Filipino affluent families. With this, we’re proud to say that our clients remain in good hands,” Perez adds.

The Bank’s Private Wealth team was established in 2016. Since then, the business has rapidly and successfully captured the attention of the Ultra-High-Net-Worth segment in the Philippines. Moreover, through Metrobank Private Wealth, customers are able to have access to the entire product suite of the Metrobank Group.

Last year, Metrobank brought home major awards from top global financial publications. Euromoney and the Banker named it as the Best Bank in the Philippines for 2022. It was also recognized as the Strongest Bank in the Philippines by The Asian Banker for 2021 and 2022.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.