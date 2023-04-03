Need help in forming your business idea? Maybe you can think about building a food enterprise that features a niche product.

“The trick to a successful niche product is the ability to offer a wide variety within that niche,” Chef Arrojado said, “and all this is possible, thanks to the wonderful trick of adding flavors, coatings, sauces, dressings, and dips.”

Mayonnaise, for instance, is a versatile ingredient that you can match with other components to make that wide variety within your niche dish. Chef Arrojado shares three food ideas with mayonnaise that you can explore:

Saucy Chicks. With well-crafted dips, eating roasted chicken can become a more delightful treat. Create your signature roasted chicken and pair it with these dips:

Roasted Garlic Mayo Aioli

Sriracha Mayo

Lime and Cilantro Mayo

Gourmet Grill. Sauces that have the right blend of ingredients can serve as a great complement to grilled food, bringing balance of flavors to one’s taste. Serve your specialty grilled platters with pork belly, sausages, seafood, and grilled veggies accompanied with these sauces:

Honey Mustard Sauce (honey, mustard, and mayo)

Creamy Cocktail Sauce (tomato sauce, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and mayo)

Whipped Jalapeño Salsa Verde (mayo, Jalapeño peppers, green tomatoes, cilantro)

Barbecue Mayo Sauce

Dress It Up. Dressings bring that finishing touch that make salads and other dishes much tastier. Alongside mayonnaise, you can get your condiments, herbs, and other ingredients ready to make these dressings:

Garlic Ranch Dressing

Creamy Citrus Dressing

Thousand Island Dressing

Italian Dressing (Rosemary, Garlic, Thyme, Balsamic Vinegar)

Honey Mustard

Try cooking up these food ideas with the newly improved Best Foods Mayo Magic. It is now made thicker and creamier for better binding of ingredients, and it is also heat stable so you can use it with various dishes. It also contains less fat, calories, and sodium than the previous formulation.

Best Foods Mayo Magic is now also available in a 1L Sulit Negosyo Pouch, making it a perfect ingredient to add magic to your food business. Begin creating those dishes that your potential customers will like with this new pouch, which can be found in leading supermarkets nationwide.

