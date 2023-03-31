Brace yourselves for the return of the only All-Filipino Food & Beverage expo in the country! Supporting local growers and entrepreneurs while featuring native delicacies and gourmet offerings, the Philippine Food Expo makes a much-awaited comeback with its 15th edition this April 28-30 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

Organized by the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization, (Philfoodex) Inc., the 3-day exhibition will bring together over 300 micro, small, medium and large exporters involved in food manufacturing, growing, export, equipment, packaging, ingredients, additives, and allied services and industries.

1 of 2

Home-grown medium and small enterprises born out during the quarantine period will also exhibit their products and produce for the first time in this unique gastronomic event. As Philfoodex President Ruben See enthuses, “Exhibitors are putting their best foot, and best food, forward as we try to regain our global competitiveness in the post-pandemic era.”

Co-presented by the Department of Agriculture, the 15th Philippine Food Expo is in conjunction with the culminating activity of the Filipino Food Month, an annual celebration of the country’s rich culinary treasures and traditions. Get a taste of the regional flavors our country has to offer while also learning new recipes and skills through the series of simultaneous cooking demos, beverage preparations, and technical seminars that await visitors of the event.

Spicing up the expo is the Culinary Challenge competition where participants can flaunt their expertise in the following categories: Food Styling and Photography, Philippine Regional Table Setting, Kitchen Masters, PINASarap Breakfast, Healthy Pasta, Modern Filipino Dessert, and Mystery Ingredient. Over 30 schools will be engaging in friendly competition to showcase the skills of their respective students and faculty members — future frontliners of our food service and tourism industries.

Experience all these flavorful affairs at the 15th Philippine Food Expo — a must-visit event for everyone, from the everyday Filipino consumer to international traders and importers of food products. The 3-day event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-register now to get your event pass at a discounted rate.

For more information, visit www.phillippinefoodexpo.ph, follow its social media channels, or contact event manager Cut Unlimited at direct lines (02) 8363-5192 / 8363-4900 / 8362-2266 or cut.eventsph@gmail.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.