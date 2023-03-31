Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation (TLDC), the developer behind Davao City’s first 5-star residential development Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao hotel, and Davao de Oro’s Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, officially launches Crown Residences–its newest residential development in Davao City. The announcement was made during the groundbreaking ceremony held for its showroom set to be opened by the end of the year.

Located in its integrated-use development Tierra Davao, Crown Residences is thoughtfully-master-planned to be in the same vicinity as dusitD2 Davao hotel and Dusit Thani Residence Davao, which is a mere minutes’ drive to the airport, and commercial and business districts.

“We’re in Davao for the long haul. The Davao region is seen to be one of the top-performing economies in the country, so it’s a very attractive investment destination for industrial, residential, hospitality and leisure industries,” says TLDC CEO Tomas Lorenzo. “We hope to cater to the growing property demand here and elevate lifestyles as we bring Torre Lorenzo’s signature quality residences in Davao.”

The 21-storey premium residence is a low-density development with a total of 322 units consisting of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units. Typical floors will have only 19 units per floor ensuring privacy while penthouse floor has 10 units. Each unit has a private balcony with a view of the Davao Gulf.

Envisioned to bring a new level of living in Davao City, Crown Residences will have 40% open space to support the physical and mental well-being of residents. The exclusive amenities include a yoga and meditation garden, jogging path, swimming pool, children’s playground, fitness center, and function rooms. The development is also pet-friendly, a dedicated pet park is incorporated in the design of the amenities to accommodate pets of residents.

Says TLDC COO Cathy Casares-Ko: “Torre Lorenzo has earned a reputation for its quality residential developments. At Crown Residences, we’re going to have our standard in-house property management to ensure comfort and peace of mind of residents. With its prestigious location, premium development, and thoughtfully-designed amenities, Crown Residences will not only be a viable investment and great half-way house, but also a home to Davaoeños.”

At its full development, Tierra Davao will be a Php 3.2 billion integrated-use development with two residential towers called the Crown Residences and the Crest Residences, a future office and commercial towers, anchored by the dusitD2 Hotel and Dusit Thani Residence.

