The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) will be holding a Regional Franchise Show featuring more than 60+ franchise brands in SM Lanang Premier on March 30–April 1, 2023. Franchise Negosyo para sa Davao is part of PFA’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship via franchising by encouraging Filipinos to become their own boss by starting a business.

During the three-day event, a free seminar for would-be franchisees will be conducted at the stage area at the SM Lanang Premier Atrium. This will be followed by the presentation of franchise packages of selected participating exhibitors.

For aspiring franchisors and entrepreneurs looking to expand their brand, the How to Franchise your Business Seminar (paid seminar) will be conducted at the Acacia Hotel on March 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The speaker for this seminar is no less than PFA President Chris Lim, who is also the President of Francorp Philippines — the franchise developer behind franchise mega brands like Jollibee, Potato Corner, TGP and many more successful brands. With him is the Managing Director of Francorp Philippines, Noel Siggaoat.

The regional expo will showcase international and national brands such as 7-Eleven, Bonchon, Julie’s Bakeshop, Living Water, Master Siomai, Shell, and Potato Corner. It will also feature homegrown Davao franchises such as Anna Lou Meatshop, Panadero Bakeshop, and Sugar Panda. “PFA’s expo is a one-stop shop for people looking for a business or for business owners who want to grow their business via franchising,” said PFA President Chris Lim.

Registration to the expo and the How to Invest in the Right Franchise Seminar at the SM Lanang Premier Atrium is free. Register in advance to skip the line and reserve your slot.

Expo: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/davaoexpo

Free Seminar: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/davaoseminarhti

Paying Seminar: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/fybsdavao

Franchise Negosyo para sa Davao is made possible with the support of DTI-Region XI, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., SM Lanang Premier, BPI, Inlife Health Care, PLDT Enterprise, Bonchon, Julie’s Bakeshop, Living Water, Master Siomai, Shell, Microtel by Wyndham, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Sunstar Davao, CDN Digital, Inquirer Mobile and BusinessWorld.

