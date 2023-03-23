Inspirations for innovation and actions are everywhere. For businessman Alfonso Huang, the unwavering resilience and optimism of Filipinos in the face of various adversities are just some of the things that move and motivate him in managing his businesses. For this reason, one of his priorities as the Chief Executive Officer of Maxwealth Infinity Holdings Corp. (MIHC) having key investments and interests in technical services and business solutions providers, is to continue empowering its employees and stakeholders to help achieve their full potential in building a better future not only for their selves but also for the nation as a whole.

To this end, MIHC assembles and offers top-caliber professional experience and expertise in the fields of information software, marketing, web development, and business promotions to cater to enterprises of all scale across different industries.

“We aim to support local entrepreneurs and startups to help drive economic growth and create more opportunities for Filipinos,” says Mr. Huang. “We believe that investing in the well-being of the people is not only a moral obligation but also a smart business strategy.”

Mr. Huang is confident that empowering homegrown professionals and businesses helps in building a nation with a more sustainable and prosperous future that would benefit every citizen. “We can achieve great things — as individuals and as a nation — by working harder, supporting each other, and being proactive for progress and development.”

Helping develop and empower professionals

Through his many years of building and operating various local businesses, Mr. Huang has discovered for himself the potential and reliability of Filipino professionals. He considers it a privilege to have been working with numerous talented and hardworking Filipinos. Thus, it has become among his goals to help deserving individuals seize opportunities for success, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“My ultimate goal is to create positive change in the lives of people I work with and the communities where our businesses operate. I want to inspire and empower people to achieve their full potential to help them build a better future for themselves and their families. In the long term, I hope to see a more equitable and prosperous Philippines, where everyone has access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities,” Mr. Huang expounds.

On top of these, Mr. Huang and MIHC have also launched corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs that primarily invest in projects improving access to education, healthcare, and other basic necessities. These CSR initiatives also include support for disaster response efforts of the national government, as well as that of various local governments.

Advocating financial empowerment

Aside from serving as the CEO of MIHC, Mr. Huang also serves as the President of e-pon, an e-money digital app powered by Alibaba Cloud’s IT infrastructure and innovative fintech services. Through e-pon, Mr. Huang leads and provides for an alternative platform aimed to help Filipinos, especially those unbanked and underserved in the most rural parts of the country.

“e-pon is focused on providing affordable and accessible financial services to Filipinos, especially those who are unbanked or underserved. We hope to contribute to financial inclusion and empowerment by making it easier for people to save, invest, and transact,” Mr. Huang adds.

