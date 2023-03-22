Awardees pursued their dreams while empowering others to do the same

Insular Life (InLife) honored 270 financial advisors and agency leaders nationwide for their exemplary sales performance in 2022.

The awardees who made it to the 2022 Club of Honors pursued their dreams of a better future, while empowering others to pursue “A Lifetime for Good.”

InLife executive chairperson Nina D. Aguas said the Club of Honors Annual Awards Night 2023 is the culmination of a prolific year for the company’s top sales producers.

“InLife shares in their pride as they witness how the seeds of their dreams come to fruition through their hard work and commitment, through the trust and respect of their policyholders, and through InLife’s strong support,” Aguas said.

InLife president and CEO Raoul E. Littaua recognized the awardees for aspiring for a better future and empowering others to realize their financial goals.

“As they champion our company’s mission to provide high-value insurance products and other related services, they assure our policyholders that InLife is here to take care of the risks so that they can pursue their dreams,” Littaua added.

InLife’s agency and branch management head Geraldine B. Alvarez expressed optimism that the awardees will continue to create breakthroughs in the life insurance industry, saying that it is a “blessing” that in the pursuit of their dreams, they were also able to inspire others in achieving their goals.

The President’s Circle of Excellence led InLife’s Club of Honors awardees. They are Arslie M. Malipero of CPV Malipero and Associates Insurance Agency, Inc., Underwriter of the Year; Razlee Louie V. Malipero of RL Malipero and Associates, CPV Malipero and Associates Insurance Agency, Inc., Unit of the Year; and Cecile C. Gurrea of Agila Financial Team General Insurance Agency Inc., Agency Head of the Year. Arslie M. Malipero also received the Chairman’s Award.

Also part of the top honorees are the rookie awardees and group producers of the year: Renz Joshua B. Cabiso of Cabanatuan DSO 8, Rookie Underwriter; Mary Grace D. Aranez of MG Aranez and Associates, Bicol RO, Rookie Unit; and Rodolfo Francisco Sr. of Provident General Insurance Agency, Inc., Rookie Agency Head.

The group producers of the year who are all from Cebu DSO IX are Leonila Ceniza for the Agency Head category; Renato T. Ceniza for the Unit category; and Peter Teejay M. Salgado for the Agent category. Leonila Ceniza also placed 2nd in the Agency Head of the Year Award.

Completing the President’s Circle of Excellence are Richmond S. Baguno of Baguio DSO IV, 2nd place, Underwriter of the Year; Suzette A. Morillo of Agila Financial Team General Insurance Agency, Inc., 3rd place, Underwriter of the Year; Julmer F. Noro of Agila Sales Unit, Agila Financial Team General Insurance Agency, Inc., 2nd Place, Unit of the Year; Antonio Romulo A. Abrantes of Shining Alabaster, Davao Mega DSO, 3rd place, Unit of the Year; and Ida S. Jacob of Binondo DSO, 3rd place, Agency Head of the Year and recipient of the InLife Palladium Award for the district’s success in sales and quality business.

Here is the complete roster of the 2022 Club of Honors awardees.

